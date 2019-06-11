Caught on video: Five teens rescued from storm drain in Ohio

MASILLON, Ohio (WJW) – Rescuers in Ohio saved five teens who were playing in a creek when it suddenly flooded Monday.

The torrent of water washed them into an underground drainage tunnel where they got stuck.

“A heavy downpour came, and we had a flash flood here. One of the kids got swept into the creek and the other kids, four other kids jumped in to save him, at which point, they also got swept in the creek,” said Lt. Michael Maier, Massillon police.

One of the six managed to get out and call for help, but five were swept into a drainage tunnel.

“Once down there, I was able to see two juveniles standing on the edge, water roaring by them. They appeared the be fine, they appeared to be in good health,” said Aaron Franklin, Massillon police.

Three others went underwater, and one was rescued at the other end of the tunnel.

“The chief then braved it out and walked himself down with a rope tied to his back, as well as a life ring, down into the tunnel,” said Franklin.

Massillion Fire Chief Tom Burgasser rescued the last two teens about 200 feet in the tunnel.

“Thankfully that one juvenile was able to get up to actually make that phone call, we may have never known,” said Franklin.