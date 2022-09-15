WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Celebrate diversity, unity and pride at Latinfest-ICT.

Each year, Americans observe National Hispanic Heritage Month from Sept. 15 to Oct. 15, by celebrating the histories, cultures and contributions of Hispanic/Latinos in America whose ancestors came from Spain, Mexico, the Caribbean and Central and South America.” Latinfest-ICT

Latinfest-ICT is on Saturday, Sept. 17, from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. at Old Town Square, E. 2nd St N in Wichita. It is an outdoor event free to the public.

The event will have authentic food vendors, performances, a live salsa band and more.

Schedule of events:

11 a.m. – Festival begins Kids games – loteria, Puerto Rican dominos In The Square City Arts art project for kids (inside City Arts)

12:30 p.m. Salsa lesson (in the plaza)

12:45 p.m. – History Anita Medoza NorthEnd Historical Society Nuevas Adelitas (inside City Arts room 305)

1:30 p.m. – Welcome City of Wichita Council Maggie Ballard Sponsors (in the plaza)

1:45 p.m. Artist Raymond Olais Every Mural Tells A Story (inside City Arts room 305)

2 p.m. Mariachi Imperial de Kansas

3:30 p.m. Luz Vargas Dance – Peru

3:45 p.m. Jazmine Elena Soloist (in the plaza)

4 p.m. Hips N Clips Norahua Folkloric

5 p.m. Lowrider Low N Slow cruise

6 p.m. Raices De Mi Tierra

7 p.m. – Tribute to Latinos on Broadway and the big screen LLuvia Escalante Tribute to SELENA

7:30 p.m. JULIANA’S Disney Gurlz JULIANA Y GISELLE Encanto

7:50 p.m. MONIQUE It Won’t Be Long “In The Heights”

8:05 p.m. Latinos on Broadway A Chance to Dance Studio Get On Your Feet West Side Story In The Heights Zoot Suit

8:30 p.m. Baila Wichita

9 p.m. TUMBAO



The schedule is subject to change.

An ID will be required for alcohol sales. The event is cash only. No pets, coolers or large bags will be allowed into the event.