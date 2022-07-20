WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The National Day of the Cowboy in 2022 is Saturday, July 23.

Old Cowtown Museum, 1865 W Museum Blvd, is hosting an annual celebration of the workers who created the American West and their impact on the history of Wichita on Saturday, July 23, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The museum will be putting on a skit featuring the Four Horseman who started Wichita. There will also be demonstrations of the many skills that were required to do the tough, demanding and unpredictable work.

Gene T. Chávez will present “The Vaqueros” at 12 p.m. He will be highlighting the culture of the Vaqueros, traditional Spanish horse-mounted livestock herders and their unique influence on the tradition

of the cowboy.

“Hispanic culture has influenced our way of life in so many ways,” Chavez said. “It is important

to understand the contributions Hispanics have made to Kansas and to the nation.”

The City of Wichita says there will also be a birthday party for Wichita, remembering those who created the largest city in Kansas. It will kick off at 3:45 p.m. with a dance by Entre Nous and a song from Dave’ Zerf’ Zerfas at 4 p.m., followed by a speech and then cake for all attendees.

Museum admission is $9 for adults, $8 for seniors, $7 for youth, $6 for children 5-11 and children four and under get in free. Members of Old Cowtown will also get in for free.