TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – The Kansas Manufacturing Council (KMC) has named the winner of the People’s Choice award for the Coolest Thing Made in Kansas competition for 2023.

Following several weeks of voting, the KMC named this year’s winner in a press release on Oct. 24. Taking home the grand prize and bragging rights for the foreseeable future are Alma Cheese Curds, courtesy of the Alma Creamery.

“Thank you to everyone who nominated and voted for their favorite Kansas-made products. It has been a fun competition,” said KMC Executive Director Brandie McPherson. “The manufacturing industry is an important part of the Kansas economy. The KMC launched the Coolest Thing competition as a way to promote the manufacturing industry and to raise awareness about the many cool products made in our state.”

The competition initially started with 58 products made in the Sunflower State. The winner was decided by votes received from average Kansans submitting their responses to the KMC online since the competition began in August.

The other finalists for this year’s competition included products made by Caterpillar Works Tools, Inc. of Wamego, Plainscraft, LLC of Topeka and Acoustic Sounds of Salina, according to the KMC. More than 30,000 people cast their votes this year, according to the KMC.