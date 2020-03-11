Chick-fil-A to start selling bottled sauces at grocery stores

Fans of Chick-fil-A will be happy to know its signature sauce may soon be easier to come by.
In April, bottles of Chick-fil-A Sauce and the Polynesian sauce will be for sale in some Florida stores.
You will find it at Publix, Target, Walmart and Winn-Dixie stores.
A 16-ounce bottle costs $3.49.
All proceeds will go to Chick-fil-A’s scholarship fund for employees.
For now, the pilot program is limited to Florida, but Chick-fil-A says it may one day roll the bottled sauces out nationally.
