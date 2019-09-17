Chipotle Mexican Grill is adding a new protein to its menu

Chipotle Mexican Grill is adding carne asada to its menus nationwide for a limited time.

It’s the chain’s first new protein since it added chorizo in 2016.

Carne asada is a more tender cut of steak, cut into thin strips rather than chunks.

It will cost 50 cents more than Chipotle’s original steak, which is already one of the most expensive protein options customers have.

Chipotle rewards members will be the first to sample the carne asada Tuesday, Sept. 17.

The menu item will be available to everyone starting Thursday.

