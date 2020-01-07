Christmas surprise: Squirrel wreaks havoc

ATLANTA, Ga. (WXIA) – It’s a scene almost straight out of “Christmas Vacation,” only it’s a very real nightmare for one Atlanta, Georgia family.

Kari and Dustin Drees purchased their first home last month in Buckhead, and a week later, they left for a week-long vacation to visit family for Christmas.

Then, something weird started to happen.

Kari says their home alarms began going off. The police came and didn’t find anything wrong – the doors were still locked, no windows were broken. Everything in order.

Then the next day, the alarms went off again.

“We thought there was just a problem with the software,” she told WXIA-TV Joe Henke.

Then, they came back from their Christmas vacation after taking a red-eye flight from California and getting home at 5:30 in the morning.

“We walked in the door and saw wood chippings all around the floor, and we thought someone had broken in and that we were robbed,” Kari said.

They had not been robbed. They had been invaded, so to speak.

A squirrel had come in through the chimney, they believe and tore through the house for days as it tried to get back out.

A relative described the damage.

“Squirrel feces everywhere, including on their bed. Scratched floors, chewed on baseboards and door frames. The squirrel even managed to turn on the hot water in the kitchen sink and leave it on for several days,” wrote Zach Zavoral. “Eventually, the squirrel burrowed itself in the couple’s new sofa, where it built a nest.”

That, however, wasn’t the worst of it.

Kari says the couple’s home insurance provider, Mercury Insurance, told them it wouldn’t cover the damages because “a squirrel is a rodent and not a vermin.”

“Well we’re stressed at first, but we were like, ‘This is why you have homeowner’s insurance. It’s in situations like this.’ … and so we weren’t too stressed,” she said. “The stress and the overwhelmingness started to settle in when we found out our claim was denied all due to legal jargon and the definition of a rodent and a vermin.”

