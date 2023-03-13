WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Cirque du Soleil will be performing its Corteo production this November at Intrust Bank Arena.

Performances will be held:

Thursday, Nov. 9, 2023, at 7:30 p.m.

Friday, Nov. 10, 2023, at 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 11, 2023, at 3:30 and 7:30 p.m.

Sunday, Nov. 12, 2023, at 1 and 5 p.m.

According to Intrust, Corteo (which means cortege in Italian) is a joyous procession, a festive parade imagined by a clown.

“The clown pictures his own funeral taking place in a carnival atmosphere, watched over by quietly caring angels,” Intrust says. “Juxtaposing the large with the small, the ridiculous with the tragic and the magic of perfection with the charm of imperfection, the show highlights the strength and fragility of the clown, as well as his wisdom and kindness, to illustrate the portion of humanity that is within each of us. The music turns lyrical and playful, carrying Corteo through a timeless celebration in which illusion teases reality.”

Corteo will be Cirque du Soleil’s 8th production to be presented in Wichita.

Tickets go on sale Monday, March 20, at 10 a.m. You can purchase tickets online at selectaseat.com, by phone at 855-755-7328 or in person at the Select-A-Seat Box Office at Intrust Bank Arena.

For more information about Cirque du Soleil Corteo at Intrust, click here.