SALINA, Kan. (KSNW) — The City of Salina will host a free landfill day on Saturday, Oct. 8, from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Salina Municipal Solid Waste Landfill, 4292 S. Burma Rd.

The free residential trash disposal will be for all Saline County residents. A Saline County license place is required for the free disposal. Cars from other counties will be required to pay regular tipping fees.

The City of Salina is encouraging customers to use caution at all times, follow staff instructions, obey all signs and be prepared for delays. The City says they are expecting a line to form during the event, and the number of customers will be limited at the disposal site and convenience area.

Removal of any landfill property, including waste from other customers, will be prohibited.

Items that will not be accepted include:

Automobiles

Batteries

Corrosive waste

Explosives

Flammable waste

Hazardous waste

Liquid waste (including paint)

Machinery

Reactive waste

Storage tanks

Toxic waste

Vehicle or equipment wreckage

Items that will be accepted but still subject to applicable tipping fees include:

Boats

Brick

Commercial loads (including waste from residents that is anything other than normal household trash)

Concrete

Freon-containing items (Freon removal certification required)

Other aggregates

Rock

Roofing and other construction materials

Sheds

Tires

Trailers

Waste requiring a Special Waste Permit from the KDHE

A listing of fees may be found here. For specific rates not listed, the city asks you to call the landfill at 785-826-7395.

The landfill will close at 2 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 8. The city says customers will not be permitted to enter after closing, even if there is still a line. Normal business hours will resume on Monday, Oct. 10.