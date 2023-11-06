WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Several City of Wichita facilities will have special hours or be closed for Veterans Day this weekend.

City of Wichita facilities that will have regular hours on Friday, Nov. 10, include:

Botanica

Mid-American All-Indian Museum

Cowtown

Wichita Public Golf Courses Ralph Wulz Riverside O.J. Watson Park

Tennis Center

Brooks Landfill

City of Wichita facilities that will be closed on Friday, Nov. 10, include:

City Hall

Neighborhood resource centers

Transit administrative offices

Wichita Public Library locations

Park administrative offices & Recreation centers CityArts

Wichita Art Museum

Great Plains Nature Center

Environmental Health office

WATER Center

CityArts will be open during regular hours on Saturday, Nov. 11.

City of Wichita facilities that will be closed on Saturday, Nov. 11, include:

Wichita Public Library locations Great Plains Nature Center

There will also be no Wichita Transit or Paratransit services on Saturday.

The Great Plains Nature Center has new hours. From November through February, the Great Plains Nature Center will be open from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Mondays through Fridays and from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturdays.