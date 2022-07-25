A cute cat and dog are sitting together on a floor. They are inside of a house.

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Kansas Humane Society (KHS) and WSU Tech hosting a free vaccination and microchip clinic for cats and dogs this weekend.

It will be taking place from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, July 30, at Evergreen Recreation Center, 2700 N Woodland.

All cats must be in a carrier, and all dogs must be on a leash.

According to the American Kennel Club (AKC), a microchip is roughly the size of a grain of rice that is injected under the loose skin between your dog’s or cat’s loose shoulder blades. It is a radio-frequency identification transporter that, when registered by an owner with a national pet recovery database, can be scanned by a vet or shelter to reveal an ID number that can tie the pet back to its owner.

According to AKC Reunite, “Pets with microchips are up to 20 times more likely to be reunited with their owners.”

A microchip will permanently identify a lost pet if their collars, harness and/or tags are removed or broken off.