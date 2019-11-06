Coca-Cola releases two new holiday sodas

Forget Eggnog, now you can toast the holiday season with a spicy Sprite or a cinnamon Coke!

There are two new, limited-edition holiday flavors to sip on.

Winter Spiced Cranberry Sprite and Cinnamon Coca-Cola.

The new Sprite flavor was created based on ideas from Sprite fans.

Coca-Cola says this new cinnamon flavor is the first-ever holiday flavor for the U.S.

