Coca-Cola releases two new holiday sodas

Forget Eggnog, now you can toast the holiday season with a spicy Sprite or a cinnamon Coke!
There are two new, limited-edition holiday flavors to sip on.
Winter Spiced Cranberry Sprite and Cinnamon Coca-Cola.
The new Sprite flavor was created based on ideas from Sprite fans.
Coca-Cola says this new cinnamon flavor is the first-ever holiday flavor for the U.S.
