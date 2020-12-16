Colorado Santa swings from 50,000-pound excavator

DENVER, Colo. (KDVR) – As if 2020 hasn’t been weird enough already, Santa traded his sleigh this week for a 50,000-pound excavator.
While trying to get toys ready for Christmas, Santa apparently needed a quarantine break.
Robert Holmes, aka Santa, decided to practice his flying skills before Christmas.
While at Tico Time River Resort near Durango, Colorado, Holmes, who was hoisted up on a rope, glided through the air while attached to the excavator.
“Gotta do something during quarantine,” Holmes said.
LATEST STORIES:
- Coronavirus in Kansas: 144 more deaths, 155 new hospitalizations
- Topeka council bans discrimination against LGBTQ persons
- Kansas Christmas light show glows with K-State, KU and Chiefs spirit
- K-State grad, college professor wins Jeopardy! episode
- K-State pauses football activities, withdraws from bowl selection