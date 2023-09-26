WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The 23rd annual Great Plains Renaissance Festival is from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 30 and Sunday, Oct. 1, at Sedgwick County Park.

Come one, come all! Huzzah! The Great Plains Renaissance Festival

“Aye, there’ll be jousts and jests, fairies and pirates, Vikings and vagabonds, minstrels and magicians, fire breathers and falconry, kings and queens, dancers and daredevils, turkey legs and always great family fun,” The Great Plains Renaissance Festival said.

The Skallywags will be performing a Pirate Comedy Show on both days as well.

Buy your tickets to the Festival early to save time waiting in line and money.

Ticket prices:

Kids day pass- $5

Advanced adult day pass – $11.95 Includes a free kid’s ticket

Adult tickets – $15

Advanced adult weekend pass – $19 Includes a free kid’s ticket



Children two and younger are free.

To purchase tickets online, click here. You can also buy tickets in person at the Festival.