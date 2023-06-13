WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Comedian Charlie Berens is bringing his Good Old-Fashioned Tour to the Wichita Orpheum Theatre later this year.

His show will be at 7 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 12.

Berens is also an Emmy-winning journalist, host and creator of the “Manitowoc Minute,” a viral Midwest comedic news series.

According to the Orpheum, Berens began his career working for MTV News’ Choose or Lose. In 2012, Tribune Media tapped Berens to host the comedic news show Nightcap. In 2013, he won an Emmy for “The Cost of Water” while reporting for KDAF, a television station in Dallas.

The Orpheum says in 2014, CBS Sports Network hired Berens to host the sports gameshow “You’re So Money.” Also in 2014, PMC (Variety, Deadline) made Berens the host of their comedy/entertainment news brand @Hollywood. From red carpets to Sundance to SXSW to Coachella, Berens has interviewed hundreds of celebrities, politicians, actors, and musicians.

Berens is also collabs with “Funny or Die,” gaining more than 16 million views. He is also the host of “Dark Side” on Discovery ID.

Tickets for Berens show go on sale at 10 a.m. on Friday, June 16.

Reserved tickets are priced at $29.50, $39.50, and $49.50 and can be purchased through Select-A-Seat, online at selectaseat.com, by phone at 316.755.SEAT, and in person at the Select-A-Seat Box Office at INTRUST Bank Arena.