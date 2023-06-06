WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Standup comedian, actor, and TikTok star Matt Rife is making a stop in Wichita on his ProbleMATTic World Tour.
“Matt Rife has exploded as one of the fastest-growing comedians through his viral content and remarkable engagement on TikTok, where he has amassed over 13 million followers, and more than 2 billion views globally. As one of the most buzzed-about comedians in the business, Rife has been selling out comedy clubs and theaters across the country and is gearing up to embark on his biggest tour to date with Live Nation, the Matt Rife: ProbleMATTic World Tour, kicking off on July 20th,” reads Century II’s website.
On Oct. 19, 2023, Rife will perform two shows at the Century II Concert Hall. The first will begin at 7 p.m., the second will start at 10 p.m. Audience members must be 21 and up.
Artist presale began at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, June 6. Reserved seating will go on sale for the public on June 9 at 10 a.m., and Live Nation & Venue Presale will begin June 8 at 10 a.m.
Head to selectaseat.com/rife for Century II ticket details.
Rife will also be making nearby stops in Kansas City, Missouri; St. Louis, Missouri; and Tulsa, Oklahoma.
2023 tour dates:
|Date
|Location
|Venue
|July 23, 2023
|Spokane, Washington
|Martin Woldson Theater at The Fox
|July 27, 2023
|Norfolk, Virginia
|Chrysler Hall Theatre
|Sept. 1, 2023
|Indio, California
|Fantasy Springs Resort Casino
|Sept. 8, 2023
|Las Vegas, Nevada
|The Chelsea at The Cosmopolitan
|Sept. 9, 2023
|Las Vegas, Nevada
|The Chelsea at The Cosmopolitan
|Sept. 22, 2023
|Washington, D.C.
|DAR Constitution Hall
|Sept. 23, 2023
|Washington, D.C.
|DAR Constitution Hall
|Sept. 28, 20223
|Fresno, California
|William Saroyan Theatre
|Sept. 30, 2023
|San Diego, California
|San Diego Civic Theatre
|Oct. 1, 2023
|Riverside, California
|Fox Performing Arts Center
|Oct. 4, 2023
|Orlando, Florida
|Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts
|Oct. 5, 2023
|St. Petersburg, Florida
|Duke Energy Center for the Arts – Mahaffey Theater
|Oct. 6, 2023
|Hollywood, Florida
|Hard Rock Live
|Oct. 7, 2023
|Jacksonville, Florida
|Moran Theater
|Oct. 8, 2023
|Pensacola, Florida
|Saenger Theatre
|Oct. 11, 2023
|Columbus, Ohio
|Palace Theatre
|Oct. 13, 2023
|Cincinnati, Ohio
|The Andrew J Brady Music Center
|Oct. 14, 2023
|Akron, Ohio
|Akron Civic Theater
|Oct. 15, 2023
|Indianapolis, Indiana
|Murat Theatre at Old National Centre
|Oct. 18, 2023
|St. Louis, Missouri
|Stifel Theatre
|Oct. 19, 2023
|Wichita, Kansas
|Century II Concert Hall
|Oct. 20, 2023
|Tulsa, Oklahoma
|Tulsa Ballroom at Cox Business Convention Center
|Oct. 21, 2023
|Kansas City, Missouri
|Kansas City Music Hall
|Oct. 26, 2023
|Durham, North Carolina
|Durham Performing Arts Center
|Oct. 28, 2023
|Savanna, Georgia
|Johnny Mercer Theatre
|Oct. 29, 2023
|Birmingham, Alabama
|BJCC Concert Hall
|Nov. 2, 2023
|Ames, Iowa
|Stephens Auditorium
|Nov. 3, 2023
|Cedar Rapids, Iowa
|Paramount Theatre
|Nov. 4, 2023
|Omaha, Nebraska
|Steelhouse Omaha
|Nov. 15, 2023
|Fort Worth, Texas
|Will Rodgers Auditorium
|Nov. 16, 2023
|Irving, Texas
|The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory
|Nov. 17, 2023
|Sugar Land, Texas
|Smart Financial Centre at Sugar Land
|Nov. 19, 2023
|San Antonio, Texas
|Majestic Theatre
|Nov. 24, 2023
|Los Angeles, California
|Dolby Theater
|Nov. 29, 2023
|Santa Rosa, California
|Luther Burbank Center for the Arts
|Nov. 30, 2023
|San Jose, California
|San Jose Civic
|Dec. 1, 2023
|Wheatland, California
|Hard Rock Live
|Dec. 2, 2023
|Sacramento, California
|Sacramento Memorial Auditorium
|Dec. 7, 2023
|Charleston, South Carolina
|North Charleston Performing Arts Center
|Dec. 8, 2023
|Columbia, South Carolina
|Township Auditorium
|Dec. 9, 2023
|Evans, Georgia
|Columbia County Performing Arts Center
|Dec. 10, 2023
|Charlotte, North Carolina
|Ovens Auditorium
|Dec. 31, 2023
|Louisville, Kentucky
|The Louisville Palace
After Rife’s show in Louisville, Kentucky, he will begin heading back and forth between the United States and other countries/continents.
