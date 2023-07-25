WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A back-to-school event that provides food and school supplies to thousands of area residents has expanded to 10 locations and is this Saturday, July 29.

Convoy of Hope plans to help more than 11,000 people this year at sites in Wichita, Hutchinson, Goddard, Valley Center and Planeview.

The recipients just need to show up. No ID is necessary. But, to get school supplies, children must be present.

Most of the locations will be drive-thru, requiring recipients to stay in the car while volunteers give them a bag of groceries, backpacks with school supplies, and coupons.

The outreach will have 10 different sites across Wichita and the surrounding areas.

Bethel Life Center – 3777 S. Meridian Ave., Wichita Colvin Elementary – 2820 S. Roosevelt St., Wichita Hope Church – 2000 S. Hillside, Wichita McAdams Park – 1329 E 13th St. N, Wichita Evergreen Recreational Center – 2700 Woodland, Wichita Kansas State Fairgrounds, Gate 5 – 25th Ave., Hutchinson Valley Center High School – 9600 N. Meridian Ave., Valley Center Central Christian Church – 2900 N. Rock Road, Wichita Zaik Church – 888 S. Webb Rd., Wichita Goddard Eisenhower High School – 1230 S. 167th St. W, Goddard

Bethel Life Center and Colvin Elementary will be more than drive-thru sites.

At Bethel Life Center, groceries and backpacks will be provided, as well as haircuts, community resources, a job fair, health screenings, inflatable games and family photos.

Colvin Elementary’s site will be a block party-style event with groceries, backpacks and inflatables.

Everything is available while supplies last. Last year, Convoy of Hope Wichita served a total of 10,476 people.

If you would like to volunteer to help with Convoy of Hope, you can find more information by clicking here.

Convoy of Hope is a global, faith-based organization that serves vulnerable communities. By partnering with local churches, businesses, civic organizations, and government agencies, Convoy has strategically offered help and hope in more than 130 countries. Since its founding in 1994, Convoy of Hope has served 200 million people and counting. Each year since 2002, Charity Navigator has awarded its highest rating to the organization — recognizing Convoy as a Four-Star Charity.

Visit convoyofhope.org to learn more about the international organization. Click here for Convoy of Hope – Wichita.