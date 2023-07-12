WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Convoy of Hope Wichita is in need of volunteers for its annual outreach on July 29.

The outreach will have 10 different sites across Wichita and the surrounding areas.

Bethel Life Center – 3777 S. Meridian Ave., Wichita Colvin Elementary – 2820 S. Roosevelt St., Wichita Hope Church – 2000 S. Hillside, Wichita McAdams Park – 1329 E 13th St. N, Wichita Evergreen Recreational Center – 2700 Woodland, Wichita Kansas State Fairgrounds, Gate 5 – 25th Ave., Hutchinson Valley Center High School – 9600 N. Meridian Ave., Valley Center Central Christian Church – 2900 N. Rock Road, Wichita Zaik Church – 888 S. Webb Rd., Wichita Goddard Eisenhower High School – 1230 S. 167th St. W, Goddard

Those interested can sign up by clicking here. Volunteer check-in begins at 7 a.m. on July 29 at your chosen site.

The outreach provides backpacks full of school supplies, groceries and more to anyone who shows up. All of the sites except Bethel Life Center and Colvin Elementary are drive-thru sites.

At Bethel Life Center, groceries and backpacks will be provided, as well as haircuts, community resources, a job fair, health screenings, inflatable games and family photos.

Colvin Elementary’s site will be a block party-style event with groceries, backpacks and inflatables.

Last year, Convoy of Hope Wichita served a total of 10,476 people.