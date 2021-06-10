Cool off with free iced tea in honor of National Iced Tea Day

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Salvation Army and Evergy announced Thursday that they're partnering to help the community and address the quickly approaching dangerous temperature levels of the season.

Salvation Army stated as many Kansans continue to face unexpected hardships this year stemming from the pandemic, immediate heat relief is needed now more than ever. With the harsh reality for the disabled or elderly without access to air conditioning not able to afford to purchase a fan for themselves or their family, Evergy has committed to help Sedgwick County residents in need with the opportunity to receive one fan per family.