WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – On Tuesday, the Kansas Manufacturing Council (KMC) announced the products that made it into the 2023 Coolest Thing Made In Kansas – People’s Choice Tournament.

“Kansans cast thousands of votes for their favorite products during the this year’s nomination round. The top 16 vote getters are a great representation of the diverse items made in Kansas communities across the state,” said KMC Executive Director Brandie McPherson. “We are excited to get this year’s tournament started.”

2023 Coolest Thing Made In Kansas – People’s Choice

The 16 chosen products will compete in match-ups over the next six weeks.

Voting for the first round is available until Sunday, Sept. 22, at 5 p.m.

Click here to vote!

The winner will be announced on Tuesday, Oct. 24, during the Kansas Manufacturing Summit taking place at the Hyatt Regency Hotel, 400 W. Waterman St., in Wichita.

“It’s also a wonderful opportunity for Kansas manufacturers to show their best stuff and prove they have what it takes to be the Coolest Thing Made in Kansas,” said McPherson.

To learn more about the tournament, head to KansasCool.com.