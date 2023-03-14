Coors Light announced they have launched Coors-icles, non-alcoholic beer-flavored popsicles just in time for the NCAA basketball tournament.

The company says the Coors-icle, intended for consumers 21+, is inspired by the flavor and refreshment of an ice-cold Coors Light.

Fans can purchase a 6-pack of Coors-icles at shop.coorslight.com starting today at 12 p.m. ET. The brand will release a limited number of Coors-icles through March 24 while supplies last.

Coors Light Coors-icles will also be available at more than 800 bars nationwide throughout the college basketball tournament.

Additionally, passionate fans nationwide can enter for a chance to win a 6-pack of Coors-icles at CoorsLight.com/Coorsicles. One hundred winners will be chosen April 4.