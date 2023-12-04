TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Organizers of the Country Stampede have announced a new home for the event in 2024.

The Country Stampede will be held at Azura Amphitheatre in Bonner Springs next year, according to a social media post from the Country Stampede. The country music event was in Topeka for five years after moving there in 2019 following a 24-year run at Tuttle Creek State Park near Manhattan.

On Monday, Dec. 4, Heartland Motorsports Park owner Chris Payne told KSNT News that Country Stampede would no longer be held in Topeka for 2024. Both Visit Topeka and an organizer for the stampede weighed in with their thoughts on the situation.

Payne said the decision to move was made partly due to a lack of interest from the community and from the City of Topeka. He went on to say numerous communities in Kansas and Missouri reached out with offers to host the event.

“Seemingly the current leadership has its own agenda which doesn’t include probably the biggest or second biggest event in Topeka,” Payne said. “The lack of support became even more apparent after the Stampede RFP was sent out, and township after township in Kansas and Missouri responded with eagerness and interest.”

Payne, who is also the owner of Shelby Development LLC, has been ingrained in a years-long tax dispute with Shawnee County over Heartland Motorsports Park. Last week, auction details were revealed to the public as Shelby Development LLC looks to sell off its inventory, including the park itself.

Sean Dixon, president of Visit Topeka, also weighed in on the situation. He provided the following statement to KSNT News:

“Visit Topeka has proudly supported Country Stampede since its move to the capital city in 2019,” Dixon said. “Between 2021 and 2022, we invested $150,000 to bolster events at Heartland Motorsports Park, including Country Stampede and the NHRA Nationals. This year, we regretfully withdrew sponsorship from Heartland following their decision to leave Topeka and sell the grounds, as that move left the fate of events there in question. We strategically chose to invest that money in the community in other ways, redirecting the funding to support new experiences like For the Culture KS Fest, India Mela, and Nashville Nights at the Topeka Performing Arts Center. These collaborations reinforce Visit Topeka’s commitment to working with local venues, attractions, and community partners to create dynamic and enduring visitor experiences.”

Payne said information on when tickets go on sale will likely come out in the near future. This information will also be coupled with the list of artists for the 2024 Country Stampede.

Earlier this year, the Country Stampede said it would be considering finding a new home. It included the possibility of moving back to its old home near Manhattan.