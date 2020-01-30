Couple conceives triplets naturally twice

MILWAUKEE, Wisc. (WTMJ) – When Tyana Stanton and Jarrell Covington found out they were expecting their first set of triplets, they had mixed emotions.
“I was excited and nervous at the same time,” Jarrell says.
“I was really scared. I was like ‘how did this happen?'” Tyana adds.
Tyana does have some experience.
“I’m a twin, and then, I have twin brothers,” she explains.
The couple welcomed their triplets in October 2018.
“Sleep became foreign to us,” Tyana says.
They learned how to make it their new normal.
“Got on birth control right after the triplets cause I’m like ‘OK we’re not doing this again no time soon,'” she says.
Not even six months later Tyana, found out she was pregnant with triplets again.
“I kept saying ‘no, you’re looking at my records from before,'” said Tyana.
LATEST STORIES:
- Coroner report: Paighton Houston dies of accidental overdose
- Richard Sherman tweets about getting ‘random’ blood tests just days before Super Bowl
- BGB Live at 12 p.m.: Reid’s air attack or Shanahan’s power ground game?
- Wichita Wind Surge to fill over 300 positions for upcoming season
- K-State police looking for suspect who exposed himself in student union bathroom