1  of  2
Closings and Delays
Garden City - USD 457 Hodgeman County - USD 227

Couple conceives triplets naturally twice

Don't Miss This

by: WTMJ-TV

Posted: / Updated:

MILWAUKEE, Wisc. (WTMJ) – When Tyana Stanton and Jarrell Covington found out they were expecting their first set of triplets, they had mixed emotions.

“I was excited and nervous at the same time,” Jarrell says.

“I was really scared. I was like ‘how did this happen?'” Tyana adds.

Tyana does have some experience.

“I’m a twin, and then, I have twin brothers,” she explains.

The couple welcomed their triplets in October 2018.

“Sleep became foreign to us,” Tyana says.

They learned how to make it their new normal.

“Got on birth control right after the triplets cause I’m like ‘OK we’re not doing this again no time soon,'” she says.

Not even six months later Tyana, found out she was pregnant with triplets again.

“I kept saying ‘no, you’re looking at my records from before,'” said Tyana.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the KSN News App and stay up-to-date wherever you are. You can even watch KSN News live for free!
Click here to get the app
Get it in the App store
Get it in the Google Play store

3 Day Forecast

KSN Storm Track 3 Weather

Trending Stories