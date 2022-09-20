MEDICINE LODGE, Kan. (KSNW) — Giddy on up! Cowboys from 6666 Ranch, as seen on ‘Yellowstone,’ will be competing in the Kansas Championship Ranch Rodeo this weekend.

The rodeo is at 7:30 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 23, at the Memorial Peace Park Rodeo Arena in Medicine Lodge.

Ranches from across the U.S. will be competing for a spot at the world championship. For a list of raches competing and their bios, including team members, click here.

Cowboys from 6666 Ranch, that are featured in ‘Yellowstone’ and will be at the rodeo are Dusty Burson and Colter Hampton.

Both cowboys and cowgirls will be competing in events based on the work they do on their ranches, such as team penning, stray gathering and wild cow milking.

The rodeo is just one part of the Peace Treaty Festival. For more information, click here.

  • Courtesy: Medicine Lodge Peace Treaty Association
  • Courtesy: Medicine Lodge Peace Treaty Association
  • Courtesy: Medicine Lodge Peace Treaty Association

Peace Treaty Festival admission

  • Friday adult admission – $15
  • Friday student (K-12) admission – $10
  • Saturday adult admission – $15
  • Saturday student (K-12) admission – $10
  • Sunday adult admission – $15
  • Sunday student (K-12) admission – $10
  • Weekend adult pass – $30
  • Weekend student pass – $20

To buy tickets, click here. Parking is free.

Peace Treaty Festival schedule:

Friday, Sept. 23

6:30 a.m. – 8:30 p.m.Golf Course OpenMedicine Lodge Golf Course
10 a.m. – 5 p.m.Stockade Museum & Carry Nation HomeStockade Museum
11 a.m. – 11 p.m.Trappings and Trade Show, Kids’ Activities, ConcessionsRodeo Arena at Memorial Peace Park
5 – 11 p.m.PowwowPowwow Grounds at Memorial Peace Park
5 – 7 p.m.Stockade Museum Bean Feed & Live MusicStockade Museum
5:15 – 6:15 p.m.Historical Stage ShowStockade Museum
7 – 7:25 p.m.Powwow Grand EntryPowwow Grounds at Memorial Peace Park
7:30 – 10 p.m.Kansas Championship Ranch RodeoRodeo Arena at Memorial Peace Park

Saturday, Sept. 24

6 – 9:30 a.m.Pancake BreakfastFirst Christian Church
6:30 a.m. – 8:30 p.m.Golf Course OpenMedicine Lodge Golf Course
8 a.m. – 1 p.m.Red Brick Shopping & Arts and CraftsMain Street
10 a.m. – 6 p.m.Stockade Museum Youth Activities (see details!)Stockade Museum
10 – 11 a.m.ParadeMain Street
11 a.m. – 11 p.m.Trappings and Trade Show, Kids’ Activities, ConcessionsRodeo Arena at Memorial Peace Park
12 – 4 p.m.Carry Nation Home-Cookies with CarryStockade Museum
12 – 3 p.m.WRCA Youth Ranch RodeoRodeo Arena at Memorial Peace Park
1 – 11:30 p.m.PowwowPowwow Grounds at Memorial Peace Park
7 – 7:25 p.m.Powwow Grand EntryPowwow Grounds at Memorial Peace Park
8 – 10 p.m.Bulls & Broncs RodeoRodeo Arena at Memorial Peace Park
10 p.m. – 1 a.m. Live Music/Dance – Jack Rowdy BandRodeo Arena at Memorial Peace Park

Sunday, Sept. 25

6:30 a.m. – 8:30 p.m. Golf course open Medicine Lodge Golf Course
1 – 7 p.m. Powwow Powwow Grounds at Memorial Peace Park