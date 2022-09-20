MEDICINE LODGE, Kan. (KSNW) — Giddy on up! Cowboys from 6666 Ranch, as seen on ‘Yellowstone,’ will be competing in the Kansas Championship Ranch Rodeo this weekend.

The rodeo is at 7:30 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 23, at the Memorial Peace Park Rodeo Arena in Medicine Lodge.

Ranches from across the U.S. will be competing for a spot at the world championship. For a list of raches competing and their bios, including team members, click here.

Cowboys from 6666 Ranch, that are featured in ‘Yellowstone’ and will be at the rodeo are Dusty Burson and Colter Hampton.

Both cowboys and cowgirls will be competing in events based on the work they do on their ranches, such as team penning, stray gathering and wild cow milking.

The rodeo is just one part of the Peace Treaty Festival. For more information, click here.

Courtesy: Medicine Lodge Peace Treaty Association

Peace Treaty Festival admission

Friday adult admission – $15

Friday student (K-12) admission – $10

Saturday adult admission – $15

Saturday student (K-12) admission – $10

Sunday adult admission – $15

Sunday student (K-12) admission – $10

Weekend adult pass – $30

Weekend student pass – $20

To buy tickets, click here. Parking is free.

Peace Treaty Festival schedule:

Friday, Sept. 23

Saturday, Sept. 24

Sunday, Sept. 25