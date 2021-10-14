Cows escape from Missouri processing plant

BLUE SPRINGS, Mo. (WDAF) — Holy cow! Drivers in Blue Springs, Missouri, couldn’t believe their eyes Wednesday afternoon.

The police department said a bull and two cows escaped from the Valley Oaks meat processing plant. The animals ran through town and even up and down Missouri Highway 7.

The police department said the bull ended up on the football field at Blue Springs High School’s Freshman Campus.

Officers said it displayed aggressive behavior and was determined to be a threat to people. Because of that, officers said they had to euthanize the animal. They also had to euthanize another cow. The department was able to corral and trailer one.