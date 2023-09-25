WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Wichita’s Old Cowtown Museum is warning about fake event posts on social media using their name.

The museum posted to Facebook about copycat event posts for several of their events, including their popular Victorian Christmas. They are warning everyone to use caution if they see a posted event and to verify that it’s actually their event.

If it is an official Cowtown event posting, it will be from their Facebook page. The hosts will always be listed at Old Cowtown Museum and The City of Wichita-Government.

Cowtown says they have found nearly two dozen fake event pages. One of those fake pages lists 31 people going, with 2,000 interested in going.

Cowtown says if you see an event page and you’re still unsure, you can call them directly for more information and to purchase tickets. You can also purchase tickets through their website at oldcowtown.org.