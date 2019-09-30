CPR from Post-Dispatch journalist saves man in Cubs’ dugout

Don't Miss This

by:

Posted: / Updated:

FILE – In this May 27, 2016, file photo, St. Louis Post Dispatch writer Derrick Goold, left, talks with St. Louis Cardinals manager Mike Matheny before a baseball game against the Washington Nationals at Nationals Park, in Washington. A videographer who collapsed from a heart attack in the visiting dugout at Busch Stadium is alive, thanks in part to a St. Louis Post-Dispatch journalist. The videographer, 64-year-old Mike Flanary, was in the Chicago Cubs’ dugout Sunday, Sept. 29, 2019, before the game the Cardinals eventually won 9-0 to clinch the National League Central title. Flanary collapsed and was briefly without a pulse. The Post-Dispatch reports that baseball writer Derrick Goold had CPR training as a youth and rushed to help. The stadium doctor on duty, David Tan, says Goold’s CPR “probably saved” Flanary’s life. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon, File)

ST. LOUIS (AP) — A videographer who collapsed from a heart attack in the visiting dugout at Busch Stadium is alive, thanks in part to a St. Louis Post-Dispatch journalist.

The videographer, 64-year-old Mike Flanary, was in the Chicago Cubs’ dugout Sunday before the game the Cardinals eventually won 9-0 to clinch the National League Central title.

Flanary collapsed and was briefly without a pulse. The Post-Dispatch reports that baseball writer Derrick Goold had CPR training as a youth and rushed to help. The Cubs’ training staff and EMTs performed further medical procedures before Flanary was taken to a hospital.

Flanary was in critical but stable condition. He had suffered a heart attack and a stroke.

The stadium doctor on duty, David Tan, says Goold’s CPR “probably saved” Flanary’s life.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the KSN News App and stay up-to-date wherever you are. You can even watch KSN News live for free!
Click here to get the app
Get it in the App store
Get it in the Google Play store

3 Day Forecast

KSN Storm Track 3 Weather

Trending Stories