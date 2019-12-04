Crawlspace creeper: Woman discovers someone’s been living under her home

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WCNC) – A Charlotte, North Carolina woman is warning her neighbors to “lock everything” after discovering someone has been living in her home’s crawlspace.

The homeowner, who did not want to be named, said her landscapers discovered several items in the crawl space including candles, Coke bottles, and toilet paper on Monday morning.

“They found evidence of people living down here so we called the police,” she said.

One of her biggest concerns about the disturbing discovery is a potential fire.

“Using candles which could create a fire, it’s very scary,” the homeowner said.

She said the suspect broke in through the side door into the crawl space, but she’s not sure how long they were down there.

“It’s very unnerving,” the homeowner said. “Somebody has been living here; we don’t know the time frame.”

It’s especially strange since she said most people have trouble finding her house.

