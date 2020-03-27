Breaking News
Crying babies go head to head in the "Baby Sadness" bracket

"It's just something that's kinda fun for right now."

by: Lisa Brence

Posted: / Updated:

Photo Courtesy: Luke Davis, Main Street Studios

NORTHWEST ARKANSAS (KNWA/KFTA) — Despite no March Madness this year, one Northwest Arkansas photographer found a funny way to get your bracket fix.

Luke Davis, a photographer with Main Street Studios in Siloam Springs has been photographing families and kids for 15 years, so he picked some of his favorite outtakes to pit against one another in a fun online contest he’s calling the “Baby Sadness” bracket.

“For some reason, maybe my sense of humor or whatever, I always thought they were hilarious, these crying baby photos,” Davis says.

Photo Courtesy: Luke Davis, Main Street Studios

He says he would occasionally show the outtakes to his clients, but many are seeing them for the first time through this contest!

Anyone can vote for their favorite by simply clicking an emoji reaction on the post.

Davis says it’s one small way he can help brighten people’s day — during a difficult time.

“One of the people in there said, ‘my husband is working at the hospital right now and in between working with all these patients, he keeps texting me how many votes ahead or behind we are in the competition,’ so it’s just something that’s kinda fun for right now.” 

It’s a difficult time for Davis, too.

“Times are uncertain right now,” he says. “I don’t know, like every other small business owner, what the future is going to hold and what the next few weeks are gonna look like. Certainly it’s gonna hurt the business to some degree.”

The good news is that hits to the Main Street Studios Facebook page are increasing, giving his business some extra exposure. Davis says Facebook stats show the contest has already gotten 30,000 interactions. He’s not sure whether that will translate into more business. He’s just having fun with the bracket for now.

Photo Courtesy: Luke Davis, Main Street Studios

“I don’t know if anyone will hire someone just to taking crying pics of their babies, but it’s a fun thing to do!” he jokes.

The Baby Sadness bracket is in the “Sweet 16” right now. The championship is set for April 2. Davis is offering free prints and gift certificates to the winnings babies’ families. Now that’s something worth a smiley face emoji! 

CLICK HERE to vote for the best crying baby pic on Main Street Studios’  Facebook page.

Photo Courtesy: Luke Davis, Main Street Studios

