A crew unloads a piece of the 2023 Wild Lights show at the Sedgwick County Zoo. (Courtesy Sedgwick County Zoo)

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Sedgwick County Zoo is bringing back a family favorite for a third year. Wild Lights is scheduled each Wednesday through Sunday, from Oct. 11 through Dec. 17.

The zoo hinted about the theme on its Facebook page Monday.

Its message started with the words, “Curiouser and curiouser!” Many will recognize it as a quote from a famous book that was turned into a couple of different movies.

If you don’t recognize the quote, the next hints may give it away. The zoo said, “The lanterns for Wild Lights have started to arrive, creating an enchanting atmosphere that will transport you down the rabbit hole! “

It said, “… this year’s theme will leave you smiling like the Cheshire Cat. “

For anyone who might still need more clues, the pictures may give the theme away.

A crew unloads a piece of the 2023 Wild Lights show at the Sedgwick County Zoo. (Courtesy Sedgwick County Zoo)

A crew unloads a piece of the 2023 Wild Lights show at the Sedgwick County Zoo. (Courtesy Sedgwick County Zoo)

A crew member unloads a piece of the 2023 Wild Lights show at the Sedgwick County Zoo. (Courtesy Sedgwick County Zoo)

A crew unloads a piece of the 2023 Wild Lights show at the Sedgwick County Zoo. (Courtesy Sedgwick County Zoo)

Wild Lights have been extremely popular. The first show was in 2021. The show had many new displays when it returned in 2022.

Sedgwick County Zoo says Wild Lights 2023 will have all-new displays this year. Tickets go on sale Sept. 1.