Customs agents in Michigan seize human brain in a jar

PORT HURON, Mich. (NBC News) – U.S. Customs and Border Protection agents discovered something very unusual during a routine truck inspection last week.
CBP officers in Port Huron, Michigan referred to a Canadian mail truck for inspection in Marysville.
During the operation, a shipment listed as an “antique teaching specimen” was targeted.
In a release, CBP said that upon opening the shipment, officers found a human brain specimen inside of a clear glass jar.
There was no paperwork or documentation supporting its lawful entry into the country.
The shipment was on its way to Kenosha, Wisconsin.
LATEST STORIES:
- Jailbreak goes wrong, Ohio inmate falls through ceiling
- Heartwarming hug goes viral
- Florida man creates purple light display in honor of mother fighting pancreatic cancer
- McDonald’s creates candles that smell like 6 Quarter Pounder ingredients
- Audit shows IT security problems across Kansas agencies