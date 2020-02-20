Live Now
Watch KSN News at Noon
1  of  25
Closings and Delays
Cimarron-Ensign - USD 102 Circle - USD 375 Deerfield - USD 216 Dighton Friendship Meals Dodge City Community College Finney County Friendship Meals and Meals on Wheels Finney County Senior Center Finney County Transit Garden City - St. Dominic Catholic School Garden City - St. Mary Elementary Garden City - USD 457 Greeley County Schools - USD 200 Kearny County Senior Center and Friendship Meals Kismet-Plains - USD 483 Lakin - USD 215 Meade - USD 226 Minneola - USD 219 Moscow Public Schools - USD 209 Nickerson - USD 309 Satanta - USD 507 Stanton County - USD 452 Sublette - USD 374 Wichita Believers Southern Baptist Church Wichita Emergency Accident Reporting Wichita Northside Church of Christ

Customs agents in Michigan seize human brain in a jar

Don't Miss This

by: NBC News

Posted: / Updated:

PORT HURON, Mich. (NBC News) – U.S. Customs and Border Protection agents discovered something very unusual during a routine truck inspection last week.

CBP officers in Port Huron, Michigan referred to a Canadian mail truck for inspection in Marysville.

During the operation, a shipment listed as an “antique teaching specimen” was targeted. 

In a release, CBP said that upon opening the shipment, officers found a human brain specimen inside of a clear glass jar.

There was no paperwork or documentation supporting its lawful entry into the country.

The shipment was on its way to Kenosha, Wisconsin.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the KSN News App and stay up-to-date wherever you are. You can even watch KSN News live for free!
Click here to get the app
Get it in the App store
Get it in the Google Play store

3 Day Forecast

KSN Storm Track 3 Weather

Trending Stories