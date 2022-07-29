KSNF/KODE — Purchasing a $2 Mega Millions lottery ticket could change your life in a billion different ways if you win the current jackpot.

The jackpot currently stands at $1.1 billion for the Friday, July 29 drawing. You can purchase a Mega Millions ticket until the cut-off time of 8:59 p.m. central.

If luck is on your side, all that cash, minus taxes, could be yours if you pick all six winning numbers, which just happens to be a one-in-three-hundred-billion chance.

Mega Millions tickets can be purchased in 45 states, including Missouri, Kansas, Oklahoma and Arkansas.

The drawing for the billion-dollar jackpot takes place at 10:00 p.m. CDT.

This is the third time in history the Mega Millions jackpot has topped one billion dollars.