Cute alert! Watch zoo’s baby rhino scamper around pen

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A baby rhino born three weeks ago at the Sedgwick County Zoo is exploring his new home, and he is very playful about it.

KJ was weighed 10 days ago and weighed 85.9 pounds. He has a lot of energy in him.

His mother Bibi’s pregnancy took the zoo by surprise. The zoo’s male rhino, Klyde, passed away in Sept. 2020, and the pair had only two successful breeding attempts observed during their time together at SCZ.

Bibi became pregnant during a breeding event in Oct. 2019 but continued to show signs of cycling throughout the 16-month gestation leading caretakers to believe that breeding attempts had been unsuccessful.

Guests can visit the newborn virtually on Sedgwick County Zoo’s Facebook and Instagram pages. For more information on Sedgwick County Zoo, click here.