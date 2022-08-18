WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Two of the cutest animals at the Sedgwick County Zoo might be the red pandas. This week, the zoo shared a couple of pictures of them on its Facebook page.
The post included this message: “Hanging out with Sunsari & Ravi today, these red pandas love to relax!”
If you want to see Sunsari and Ravi in person, the Sedgwick County Zoo is open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Click here for the zoo’s website and to find pricing information.
The zoo is also preparing for Zoobilee, its biggest fundraising event. The zoo will be closed on Sept. 9 and 10 to prepare for Zoobilee. The event is on Saturday, Sept. 10, from 6 p.m. until midnight.
The evening includes live music, drinks, and food. Tickets are $150. Click here to buy tickets.