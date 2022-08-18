WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Two of the cutest animals at the Sedgwick County Zoo might be the red pandas. This week, the zoo shared a couple of pictures of them on its Facebook page.

The post included this message: “Hanging out with Sunsari & Ravi today, these red pandas love to relax!”

(Courtesy Sedgwick County Zoo)

(Courtesy Sedgwick County Zoo)

If you want to see Sunsari and Ravi in person, the Sedgwick County Zoo is open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Click here for the zoo’s website and to find pricing information.

The zoo is also preparing for Zoobilee, its biggest fundraising event. The zoo will be closed on Sept. 9 and 10 to prepare for Zoobilee. The event is on Saturday, Sept. 10, from 6 p.m. until midnight.

The evening includes live music, drinks, and food. Tickets are $150. Click here to buy tickets.