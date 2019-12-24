Cutting down on Christmas waste

Christmas produces a lot of joy and garbage.

Americans produce 25% more trash between Thanksgiving and Christmas according to the Environmental Protection Agency.

“That equals about 1,000 pounds per household in America,” notes Pete Keller of Republic Services.

You can help lower that number by recycling delivery boxes, product packages and food containers that are empty, clean and dry.

Still, some things shouldn’t go in your recycling bin and can actually do more harm than good.

Garland and Christmas lights can get caught in sorting machinery and shouldn’t be tossed.

Dead batteries and old cellphones also shouldn’t go in the curbside trash or recycling. Those materials can post a health and environmental hazard.

