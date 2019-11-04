CVS denies student medications, questions immigration status

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WTHR) – A Purdue University student says he was denied over-the-counter cold medication because of his Puerto Rican ID.

“She said she needed a U.S.-issued ID, Canada or Mexico license. That’s when I tell her that was a U.S. issued license, and I didn’t need anything else but that license,” said Jose Guzman Payano, a junior engineering student.

Guzman Payano says the cashier kept saying the store did not accept his form of identification.

“And then when she asked me for a visa, I was in shock at that time. And we went back and forth, and I said this is a U.S.-issued license,” said Guzman Payano.

He says incidents like this have happened before.

“I carry around my passport on my bookbag because of things like this,” he said.

He ended up leaving the store without his medication and called CVS to file a complaint.

A CVS spokesperson released a statement:

“CVS Pharmacy is committed to ensuring that every customer receives courteous, outstanding service in our stores. We sincerely apologize to our customer in West Lafayette for his recent experience in one of our stores. We do, in fact, recognize Puerto Rican driver’s licenses to be a valid form of U.S. identification. We are reinforcing with employees the correct procedures to follow when requesting identification that is required by law for the purchase of certain over-the-counter medications.”​​

Guzman Payano says more people need to be educated about Puerto Rico. ​​

