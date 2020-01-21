Dad kills coyote with bare hands to defend family

EXETER, N.H. (WCVB) – A New Hampshire man killed a coyote with his bare hands Monday after it grabbed his 2-year-old son by his jacket hood and dragged him to the ground.

Ian O’Reilly said he had “never harmed an animal so it was a weird experience.” After the coyote bit him twice while he tried fending it off, O’Reilly kicked it away and used his body weight to suffocate it while holding its snout shut, he said in an emailed statement.

O’Reilly told CNN affiliate WCVB in an interview it took him about 10 minutes to kill the coyote.

“I was able to get its head into the snow and get my hand around its snout, so it could no longer bite me,” he said. “And then, from there, I was able to suffocate it by using my body weight and scissor-locking it until basically expiring.”

O’Reilly told CNN affiliate WMUR in a separate interview that he hadn’t quite processed what happened, even after the fact.

“In the middle of the moment, you’re not really thinking or recording a whole lot,” he said. “You’re really just instinct.”

The same coyote is likely connected to three attacks that happened relatively close together and throughout the course of an hour, Kensington Police Chief Scott Cain said Monday.

Police say they believe the coyote attacked a vehicle on a roadway in Hampton Falls and bit a 62-year-old woman and her dogs on a porch in Kensington.

Law enforcement officials were searching for the coyote when they got word that it had been killed.

New Hampshire Fish and Game collected the coyote and will test it for rabies. The victims were being treated for rabies as a precaution.

LATEST STORIES: