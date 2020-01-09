‘Daddy doll’ comes home

BRISTOL, Tenn. (WCYB) – In November 2014, Larry Childers was deployed to Italy, but before he left, his family gave daughter 7-year-old Baillie a special doll.

“I got it for whenever he was on deployment or whenever they are separated,” said Baillie’s stepmother, Bailey Childers.

Baillie calls it her “Daddy doll,” and one recent day the doll disappeared.

“She always takes her daddy doll with her everywhere,” said Childers. “We went to eat at Zaxby’s, and then, we went over to Boot Barn and noticed that he was not here.”

The family searched everywhere but were not able to locate the lost doll.

“She was crying in the truck and we were looking everywhere,” said Childers. “I ran in trying to find it and every time it was a disappointment.”

That day, 19-year-old Haven Hill and her boyfriend Austin Wynegar spotted the doll in the parking lot.

“I saw the guy on it and his uniform and it said, ‘Daddy loves you,’ and I thought someone is missing this so I thought I would share it on Facebook,” she said.

Haven’s post on Facebook was shared almost 1,000 times.

Childers captured the moment Baillie was reunited with the doll, holding it until she can once again hold her dad.

“It’s something that is very important to our family because its something that ties her to her daddy even when he’s away,” said Childers.

