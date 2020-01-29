Live Now
Trump impeachment trial: Senators begin questioning period
1  of  17
Closings and Delays
Belle Plaine - USD 357 Berean Academy Centre - USD 397 Garden City - USD 457 Halstead, Hesston, Newton, Sedgwick Friendship meals Halstead-Bentley - USD 440 Hesston - USD 460 Marion-Florence - USD 408 Newton - St. Mary Elementary Newton - USD 373 Newton Nazarene Church Pretty Prairie - USD 311 Remington-Whitewater - USD 206 Sedgwick Public Schools - USD 439 Ulysses - USD 214 Whitewater Community Church Wichita - Trinity Academy

Daycare worker fired after writing on baby

Don't Miss This

by: WBBH-TV

Posted: / Updated:

SANIBEL, Fla.  (WBBH) – A Florida daycare provider has been fired after writing on a child’s stomach with marker.

According to the child’s mother, Heather Chisum, “Mom I’m out of diapers pls read my report” was written on the stomach of Milo, her 1-year-old son.

Chisum said her kids go to Children’s Education Center of the Islands in Sanibel.

In a Facebook post, Chisum explained that every day they put a “daily report” paper in her son’s lunch box.

Chisum said these reports update parents on their child’s day, including if they need diapers or wipes at school.

“I guess yesterday they wrote on his report that he needs diapers, and I failed to see that,” she said in the post. 

Children’s Education Center of the Islands said that a daycare provider was the person who wrote on Milo, and they have since been placed on permanent leave. 

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the KSN News App and stay up-to-date wherever you are. You can even watch KSN News live for free!
Click here to get the app
Get it in the App store
Get it in the Google Play store

3 Day Forecast

KSN Storm Track 3 Weather

Trending Stories