WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — If you walk down the hallway of Market Tax Services (MTS) on Tax Day, you’re met with a cacophony of keyboards being typed on, phones ringing what seems like every other minute, and the hustle of accountants marching up and down the hall from office to office.

“We do have at least 900 [extensions] to go, so we’ve probably filed at least 900 as well,” Hannah McWhorter, a tax preparer with MTS, said.

McWhorter says MTS has seen a rapid influx of customers as the tax deadline approaches.

“It is definitely an influx. About the end of March, they were all like, ‘Well, we’ve finally got all our documents in, ready to file,'” McWhorter said.

Hundreds of Wichitans also relied on free/low-cost tax services to help them file this year. After closing early last year due to the pandemic, the city’s two resource centers served roughly 550 people this tax season.

“We don’t have an, an income limit, we don’t have an age limit,” Jack Mock, the tax coordinator for the Evergreen Neighborhood Resource Center, said. “Basically, it has to stay within scope, so in other words, it has to be a return that, that we have been trained to do.”

Due to the Easter holiday, Monday, April 18, is the last day to not only file taxes but to apply for an extension to file.

If approved, that gives a taxpayer until Oct. 17 to turn in all paperwork.

However, experts warn one of the most common misconceptions when it comes to this extension is the erroneous belief that extension also applies to when one can pay what they owe to the federal or state government.

“You have to pay in order to get the extension approved if you have a tax due, and that means you have to be able to estimate your tax,” Mock said.

Also, if you got a hefty underpayment fee this year, Mock says your best bet is to talk to your employer about your current withholdings.

“It’s all about making sure you have your withholdings matching your tax liability, which isn’t as easy as it sounds,” Mock said.

If you don’t have withholdings, for example, if you’re retired and always have a tax bill, Mock says you can also consider making estimated payments. If you’re already looking ahead to filing earlier next year, Mock recommends scheduling an appointment weeks in advance.

Most employees receive important tax documents no later than Jan. 31 of the given year.