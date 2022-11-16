ST. LOUIS (KTVI) – Denny’s is promoting a T-shirt that costs $5.99 but may have a hidden value worth more than $2,000 – daily breakfast.

The shirt is your chance to get a free Everyday Value Slam every day for a whole year. The combined meal cost is $2,186, and the promotion is being marketed as a “Black Friday” deal.

“This year has been particularly tough on Americans’ wallets,” Denny’s President John Dillon said in a news release. “At Denny’s, we’re always looking for new ways to provide value for our diners while delighting them with delicious food, so creating an innovative, first-of-its-kind wearable offer to unveil on Black Friday was a natural decision for us.”

The Everyday Value Slam includes two eggs, two bacon or sausage links, and your choice of two buttermilk pancakes, one piece of French toast, or a biscuit and gravy.

Every distinct QR code is good until Dec. 31, 2023. Denny’s restaurants in all 50 states let you get one free Everyday Value T-shirt per table, per day, only for dine-in; online orders are not eligible for the promotion.

Denny’s isn’t the only brand to explore a sweepstakes-style promotion to attract new customers. In January, Anheuser-Busch launched a Willy Wonka-esque contest involving 10,000 golden beer cans and a million-dollar grand prize.

When it comes to restaurants, experts say inflation-weary diners are eating at home more often, and many chains “have out-priced their consumers,” RJ Hottovy, head of analytical research at Placer.ai, a business data company that tracks foot traffic, told CNN Business. “They’re going to have to find ways to bring people back in.”