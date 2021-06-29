Devonte Graham and his dog spread love on social media

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (KSNT) – KU basketball alumnus Devonte Graham and his German shepherd are spreading smiles on social media.
The videos show Graham’s dog, fittingly named Charlotte, crawling into his lap when she wants attention. They also play fetch between the first and third stories of their house, and go on car rides.
This past season with the Hornets, Graham recorded career highs from 3-point range (37.5%) and the free-throw line (84.2%). Surely, Charlotte was his good luck charm.
Charlotte has provided the Hornets with good luck before. Graham brought her dog tag to the 2020 NBA Draft Lottery, where the Hornets got the third overall pick. That pick became 2021 Rookie of the Year LaMelo Ball.