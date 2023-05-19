WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Visitors at Botanica Wichita will see dinosaurs moving around the flowers for the next several months because the gardens have been transformed into a prehistoric jungle.

The Dinosaurs Around the World exhibit opens Saturday, May 20. It features 10 animatronics, including a Tyrannosaurus rex, Herrerasaurus, and an Oviraptor. These are not small animatronics. Several are over 27 feet long.

The Dinosaurs Around the World exhibit at Botanica Wichita runs from May 20 to Sept. 17, 2023. (KSN Photo)

Visitors will learn how dinosaurs adapted to survive 172 million years on the planet. Botanica will host daily dinosaur activities, art projects, dino tours, and other special events.

The exhibit runs through Sept. 17. During its stay, there will be additional surprises, such as dinosaur eggs, petrified bugs or fossil plants displayed in amber.

The dinosaurs are part of general admission to Botanica. Click here for hours, prices, and other Botanica events.