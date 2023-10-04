WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Did someone say makeover?

From now until Oct. 31, you can vote for your favorite shelter dog makeover during Wahl’s 12th annual Dirty Dogs Contest.

“Imagine going to a job interview, or on a first date, smelly and covered in dirt. That’s what it’s like for millions of shelter pets across the country who are waiting to get adopted,” reads the contest’s website.

According to Wahl, 6.5 million dogs enter shelters every year. A majority of those dogs have never been groomed.

“Instead of stealing hearts, potential adopters are turned off,” said Wahl.

Shelters from around the country have shared photos of dog transformations, and you can help your favorite shelter win $10,000. Second place receives $3,000, and third place receives $2,000.

“There are 10 finalists, and all look cuter than ever after being freshly groomed,” said Wahl.

There is one shelter in Kansas that has made it to the top 10, the Kansas Humane Society:

Kansas Humane Society shares photos of Cookie’s transformation for the 2023 Dirty Dog Contest (Courtesy: Jordan Clark Bani-Younes / Kansas Humane Society)

“Cookie arrived at the shelter in Wichita, KS, as a stray with severe mats on his ears, legs and chest. With the help of an expert dog groomer, they removed around two pounds of fur, revealing his true beauty. He’s now thriving in his new home and living his best life,” reads the description of Cookie.

Voters can cast their vote once a day from any electronic device until 11:59 p.m. on Oct. 31.

This contest is made possible through donated grooming supplies and a partnership between Greater Good Charities, Wahl Pets, and The Animal Rescue Site.

