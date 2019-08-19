Disney World has discount for visitors who want to sleep in

LAKE BUENA VISTA, FL – FEBRUARY 05: In this handout photo provided by Disney Resorts, Nick Foles of the Super Bowl LII winning team, the Philadelphia Eagles, celebrates in a Main Street parade at Walt Disney World on February 5, 2018 in Lake Buena Vista, Florida. This was the first Super Bowl win for the Philadelphia Eagles. (Photo by Matt Stroshane/Disney Resorts via Getty Images)

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Walt Disney World is offering discounted tickets to visitors who want to sleep in.

Starting August 16, the Florida theme resort is offering two-day tickets for as low as $88 a day, as long as purchasers don’t show up at the parks until after 12 p.m.

That’s an almost 25% discount from start-of-the-day tickets that cost $116 each on August 16.

The “sleep-in” tickets are good for the resort’s four theme parks. Prices vary depending on the month, week and day under Disney World’s variable pricing. The deal is good through mid-December.

The move comes as Disney World is set to open its much-anticipated Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge land at the end of the month. Just this week, it opened the NBA Experience at Disney Springs at its restaurant and shopping complex.