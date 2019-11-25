Dog found keeping abandoned kittens warm on side of road

Don't Miss This

by: WJW-TV

Posted: / Updated:

CHATHAM, Ontario (WJW) – Here’s a story that will warm your heart.

A good Samaritan spotted a dog curled up keeping five kittens warm on the side of the road in Ontario, Canada last week. Pet and Wildlife Rescue said an animal control officer picked up the cute family of six and took them to the shelter.

While at the shelter, the dog, now named Serenity, has kept watch on her adoptive babies.

Serenity is up for adoption. Pet and Wildlife Rescue said the kittens are too young and not ready for forever homes.

Our stray sweetheart is keeping her “babies” safe at the shelter tonight!

Posted by Pet and Wildlife Rescue on Saturday, November 16, 2019

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the KSN News App and stay up-to-date wherever you are. You can even watch KSN News live for free!
Click here to get the app
Get it in the App store
Get it in the Google Play store

3 Day Forecast

KSN Storm Track 3 Weather

Trending Stories