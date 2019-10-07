Dog rescued from rubble in the Bahamas now recovering in Florida

LOXAHATCHEE GROVES, Fla. (WPTV) – A dog trapped under debris was found alive one month after Hurricane Dorian devastated the Bahamas.

The dog was buried alive for over three weeks under a pile of air conditioners in Marsh Harbour.

Lauree Simmons, Big Dog Ranch Rescue, said they are naming the dog “Miracle” because it’s a miracle he is still alive.

“Underneath an AC unit, he was trapped since the storm. And he is just totally emaciated. He’s been there since the storm because he is emaciated; nothing but a bag of bones. And still waggin’ his tail. I want everybody to know the crisis for the Bahamas is not over,” said Simmons.

The rescue mission is Big Dog’s 12th one since the storm.

