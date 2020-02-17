Dog reunited with family after Ohio officers rescue him from icy pond

Don't Miss This

by: WJW-TV

Posted: / Updated:

SPRINGFIELD TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WJW) — A dog who was rescued from an icy pond in Ohio on Sunday has been reunited with his family.

A Springfield Township police officer waded into the pond to retrieve “Lucky,” who had fallen through the ice.

When police found Lucky he was not wearing a collar or any tags. Authorities took him to a nearby house to warm up.

Now, Lucky has been reunited with his family.

“Lucky’s family has been located,” the Springfield Township Police Department said on Facebook. “Thank you all for the help make sure Lucky made it back home.”

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the KSN News App and stay up-to-date wherever you are. You can even watch KSN News live for free!
Click here to get the app
Get it in the App store
Get it in the Google Play store

3 Day Forecast

KSN Storm Track 3 Weather

Trending Stories