When looking at the makeup of American families today, it’s rare to see a home where a pet isn’t part of the family. According to the most recent data from the APPA National Pet Owners Survey, 67% of households—or around 85 million homes—own a pet. Of these households, dogs and cats top the list of most popular pets, with 63.4 million and 42.7 million households owning dogs and cats, respectively.

In exploring the history of animal shelters and rescue organizations in the country, nothing proves as problematic as the lack of a centralized reporting system to collect data on these organizations. Most of the shelter statistics that are available and accepted today are estimates based on several period surveys, including the aforementioned APPA National Pet Owners Survey along with the AVMA U.S. Pet Ownership & Demographics Sourcebook. Without a nationally codified and streamlined process for collecting, organizing, and reporting on shelter data, there has been a grave lack of transparency around the country’s shelters. That makes it difficult not only to pinpoint accurate statistics regarding sheltered animals in America but also to understand the true state of animal welfare in the country, which is the first step to improving that welfare.

If you’ve been considering bringing home a furry companion, be sure to keep reading. Stacker compiled a list of dogs available for adoption in Wichita on Petfinder, ranging in age, breed composition, temperament, and needs. It’s important to note that pet adoption is a huge responsibility and requires available savings for emergency and routine veterinary care, a day-to-day routine and game plan for coverage if the pup needs to be left at home during the day (i.e. hiring a dog walker), and time and attention devoted to training your newest family member. Be sure to do due diligence on breed research to see what kind of dog will be the best fit for your lifestyle.

Without further ado, here are adoptable dogs in your home city.

You may also like: Highest-rated restaurants in Wichita, according to Tripadvisor

Petfinder

Levi

– Gender: Male

– Age: Young

– Breed: Mixed Breed

– Organization: Kansas Humane Society of Wichita

– Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Magdalena

– Gender: Female

– Age: Adult

– Breed: Mixed Breed

– Organization: Kansas Humane Society of Wichita

– Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Maggie Mae

– Gender: Female

– Age: Senior

– Breed: Chihuahua

– Organization: Kansas K-9 ResQ Inc.

– Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Marco Lightspeed

– Gender: Male

– Age: Young

– Breed: Shepherd

– Organization: Beauties and Beasts Rescue

– Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Molly

– Gender: Female

– Age: Adult

– Breed: Mixed Breed

– Organization: Kansas Humane Society of Wichita

– Read more on Petfinder

You may also like: Where people in Wichita are moving to most

Petfinder

Nm03

– Gender: Female

– Age: Adult

– Breed: Pit Bull Terrier

– Organization: Beauties and Beasts Rescue

– Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Peanut Butter

– Gender: Female

– Age: Adult

– Breed: Pit Bull Terrier

– Organization: Beauties and Beasts Rescue

– Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Peso

– Gender: Male

– Age: Adult

– Breed: Mixed Breed

– Organization: Kansas Humane Society of Wichita

– Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Pistachio

– Gender: Male

– Age: Baby

– Breed: Pit Bull Terrier

– Organization: Beauties and Beasts Rescue

– Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Poppy

– Gender: Female

– Age: Young

– Breed: Pit Bull Terrier

– Organization: Wichita Animal Action League

– Read more on Petfinder

You may also like: Highest-paying jobs in Wichita that don’t require a college degree

Petfinder

Prince

– Gender: Male

– Age: Young

– Breed: Mixed Breed

– Organization: Kansas Humane Society of Wichita

– Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Provolone

– Gender: Male

– Age: Baby

– Breed: Black Labrador Retriever

– Organization: Beauties and Beasts Rescue

– Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Radar

– Gender: Female

– Age: Young

– Breed: German Shepherd Dog

– Organization: Kansas Humane Society of Wichita

– Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Rocko

– Gender: Male

– Age: Adult

– Breed: Mixed Breed

– Organization: Kansas Humane Society of Wichita

– Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Ronald

– Gender: Male

– Age: Adult

– Breed: Mixed Breed

– Organization: Kansas Humane Society of Wichita

– Read more on Petfinder

You may also like: Lowest-paying jobs in Wichita

Petfinder

Rowan

– Gender: Male

– Age: Baby

– Breed: Mixed Breed

– Organization: Wichita Animal Action League

– Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Scooter

– Gender: Male

– Age: Senior

– Breed: Chihuahua

– Organization: Kansas K-9 ResQ Inc.

– Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Sophia

– Gender: Female

– Age: Adult

– Breed: French Bulldog

– Organization: Beauties and Beasts Rescue

– Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Telescope

– Gender: Male

– Age: Adult

– Breed: Mixed Breed

– Organization: Kansas Humane Society of Wichita

– Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Trixie

– Gender: Female

– Age: Adult

– Breed: American Bulldog

– Organization: Beauties and Beasts Rescue

– Read more on Petfinder

You may also like: Highest paying jobs in Wichita that require a bachelor’s degree

Petfinder

Twiggy

– Gender: Female

– Age: Adult

– Breed: Chihuahua

– Organization: Wichita Animal Action League

– Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Velcro

– Gender: Female

– Age: Adult

– Breed: Mixed Breed

– Organization: Kansas Humane Society of Wichita

– Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Waddles

– Gender: Female

– Age: Baby

– Breed: Mixed Breed

– Organization: Kansas Humane Society of Wichita

– Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Walnut

– Gender: Male

– Age: Baby

– Breed: Pit Bull Terrier

– Organization: Beauties and Beasts Rescue

– Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Wilson

– Gender: Male

– Age: Adult

– Breed: Mixed Breed

– Organization: Kansas Humane Society of Wichita

– Read more on Petfinder

You may also like: Metros sending the most people to Wichita