WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Don’t miss out on your chance to have fun at one of the following pumpkin patches in Kansas this fall!
Pumpkin patches included in this article are:
- Applejack Pumpkin Patch – Augusta
- Cedar Creek Farm & Pumpkin Patch – Maize
- Cox Farm – Wichita
- Mr. Gourdman’s Pumpkin Patch – Derby
- Hickory Hollow Pumpkin Patch – Spearville
- KC Pumpkin Patch – Olathe
- Kerby Farm Pumpkin Patch – Bonner Springs
- Klausmeyer Dairy Farm & Pumpkin Patch – Clearwater
- Little Munchkins Pumpkin Patch – Alma
- Long Pumpkin Patch – Great Bend
- Marietta Farm – Andover
- Meadowlark Farm – Rose Hill
- P and M Pumpkin Ranch, LLC – Moundridge
- Patchwork Farms LLC – Newton
- Powell Pumpkin Patch – Louisburg
- Roga Pumpkin Patch – Emporia
- Sunny Side Pumpkin Patch – Assaria
- The Great Pumpkin Farm LLC – Mayetta
- Walters’ Pumpkin Patch – Burns
Learn more about each pumpkin patch below:
Applejack Pumpkin Patch – Augusta
Applejack Pumpkin Patch is located at 10007 SW Indianola Rd. in Augusta. Their season is from Sept. 30 through Oct. 29.
Hours:
- Mondays and Tuesdays – Closed
- Wednesdays through Fridays – 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
- Saturdays – 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
- Sundays – 12 to 6 p.m.
Admission:
- $12 per person (age 2 and under free)
- $6 for military and anyone 65+ (ID required)
- Group and field trip rates are available
Alongside being able to pick a pumpkin, admission also gets you access to:
- Petting Zoo
- Corn Maze
- Hayrack Ride
- Grain Train (free weekdays)
- Tricycle Track (age, height, or weight restrictions apply)
- Zipline (age, height, or weight restrictions apply)
- Slides
- Rat Racer
- Goat Playground
- Hay Fort
- Jump Pad
- Corn Crib Crawl
- Calf Roping
- Duck Races
- Prairie Playgrounds
- Wooden Train
- Pumpkin Junction Depot
- Giant Checkers, Chess & 4-Across
- Corn Bin Box
- Backhoe Sandbox
- Corn Hole
- Tire Swings
- Fun Cut-Out Photo Signs
- Balance Course
Applejack Pumpkin Patch also offers premium activities for an extra fee on weekends. Those activities include:
- Artillery Line: Pumpkin Cannon, Slingshots, Corn Blaster and/or “The Gourdinator” Gourd/Apple Gun
- Paintball Gallery
- Grain Train (fee on weekends)
- Adult-Sized Pedal Cars (weekends only but no fee)
- Catfish & Goat Food Feeders
Applejack Pumpkin Patch has standard orange pumpkins, as well as white, blue, giant, mini and other specialty pumpkins. They also have gourds, corn stalks, straw bales and other fall decor.
Pumpkins are sold by the pound at market value.
For more information about Applejack Pumpkin Patch, visit applejackpumpkinpatch.com.
Cedar Creek Farm & Pumpkin Patch – Maize
Cedar Creek Farm & Pumpkin Patch is located at 6100 N. 119th St. W. in Maize. Their season begins Sept. 23.
Hours:
- Mondays – Closed
- Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays – 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
- Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays – 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Admission:
- $12 per person (age 2 and under free)
- Group and field trip rates are available
- $25 seasonal pass
Admission also gets you access to:
- Barrel train
- Corn maze
- Petting zoo
- Pony rides
For an additional $20, you can also get a ride in a carriage.
Pumpkins are sold at $.65 per pound.
For more information about Cedar Creek Farm & Pumpkin Patch, visit cedarcreekict.com.
Cox Farm – Wichita
Cox Farm is located at 6059 S. Seneca St. in Wichita. They are open year-round, but their fall fun season is from Sept. 30 through Oct. 29.
Fall fun season hours:
- Monday through Friday – 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.
- Saturdays – 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.
- Sundays – 1 to 6 p.m.
Admission:
- $8 general admission (age 2 and under free)
- $15 all-inclusive admission (ages 3-7)
- $20 all-inclusive admission (ages 8+)
- Group rates are available
General admission includes a hay rack ride to the pumpkin patch as well as access to the corn maze and photo opportunities.
All-inclusive admission includes:
- A hay rack ride to the pumpkin patch
- Corn maze
- Photo opportunities
- Straw maze
- Opportunity to feed animals – goats, donkeys and mini horses
- Inflatables, including:
- Adrenaline Rush
- Obstacle Course
- Hungry – Hungry Hippo
- Justice League
- Sponge Bob and Stagecoach
- Lil’ Buckaroo (Ages 5 and under)
- Choo Choo Train (ages 12 and under)
For an additional $10 per person, you can play laser tag for 30 minutes.
Cox Farm sells a variety of pumpkins, from giant to many. These include pie pumpkins, jack-o-lantern pumpkins, snowball and white pumpkins, along with a variety of mini pumpkins, which include orange mini, Pokemon (orange/white stripe), and white casperita. Cox Farm also sells a variety of gourd/decorative squash, which includes blaze, Colorado sunrise, fireball, golden Butter bowl, goonies, lunch lady and small mixed gourds. They also sell Indian corn.
Pumpkins are individually priced.
For more information about Cox Farm, visit coxfarm.com.
Mr. Gourdman’s Pumpkin Patch – Derby
Mr. Gourdman’s Pumpkin Patch is located at 3750 S. Dusty Rd. in Derby. Their season is from Sept. 30 through Oct. 29.
Hours:
- Saturdays – 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
- Sundays – 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Admission:
- $10 per person (age 3 and under free)
- $7 military
Admission includes access to:
- Unique playground
- Fishing (your tackle)
- Canoes, boats and kayaks (if lake is full)
- Hay rack ride
- Corn maze
- Campfire
- Little rascal movies
- Live music most days – no scheduled times or listings
For an additional cost, you can ride horses.
Mr. Gourdman’s Pumpkin Patch claims to have the largest variety of pumpkins you have ever seen! They also sell fall decorations, gourds, straw, cane bundles and gifts.
Pumpkins are sold by size.
For more information about Mr. Gourdman’s Pumpkin Patch, visit pumpkinpatchwichita.com.
Hickory Hollow Pumpkin Patch – Spearville
Hickory Hollow Pumpkin Patch is located at 12437 Lariat Rd. in Spearville. Their season starts Sept. 16.
Hours:
- Saturdays – 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.
- Sundays – 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Admission:
- $10 per person (age 2 and under free)
- Field trip rates are available
Admission includes:
- A walk through a 7-acre crop maze
- Two inflatable obstacle course challenges
- Pumpkin train
- Hayrack rides
- Other games and activities
Hickory Hollow Pumpkin Patch offers more than 60 varieties of vine fresh pumpkins.
Pumpkins are competitively priced, depending on size and weight.
For more information about Hickory Hollow Pumpkin Patch, visit hickoryhollowks.com.
KC Pumpkin Patch – Olathe
KC Pumpkin Patch is located at 13875 S. Gardner Road in Olathe. Their season starts Sept. 23.
Hours:
- Fridays – 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.
- Saturdays – 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.
- Sundays – 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Admission:
- $17.95 online (ages 2 and under free)
- $24.95 at the gate
- Group rates are available
Admission includes access to over 60 farm fun attractions, including:
- Corn cob beach
- Giant skeletons
- Adult tricycles
- Barnyard ball
- Bunnyville
- Combine slide
- Dig it! Sand dig
- Mega slide
- Farm skee ball
- Giant bubbles
- Giant Plinko
- Human foosball
- Human pinball
- Ninja course
- Photo ops
- Princess carriage
- Pumpkin house
- Pumpkin slide
- Pumpkin tree
- Rock climbing wall
- Rodeo roping
- Roller slide
- Slide mountain
- Spider web
- Tire pyramid
- Kansas tornados
- Low ropes
- Jumping pillow
- Back 40 play place
- And more!
KC Pumpkin Patch offers more than 15 different varieties of pumpkins. Prices range from $1 to $10. They also sell gourds for $1, pie pumpkins for $3, medium orange and large pumpkins for $6 and specialty pumpkins for $10.
For more information about KC Pumpkin Patch, visit kcpumpkinpatch.com.
Kerby Farm Pumpkin Patch – Bonner Springs
Kerby Farm Pumpkin Patch is located at 15943 158th St. in Bonner Springs. Their season is from Sept. 30 through Oct. 29.
Hours:
- Fridays and Saturdays – 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
- Sundays – 12 to 6 p.m.
Admission:
- $8 general admission (age 2 and under free)
- $5 for school kids on weekdays, includes a pie pumpkin
Admission includes access to:
- Hayride to pumpkin patch
- Corn maze
- Kiddie zip line
- Large and small slide
- Kid’s corral with saw horse cow to practice lassoing
- Spook house
- Farm animals for viewing
- Horsey swings
- Tractor train ride
- Added activities & games in play area
- Tons of photo areas
Kerby Farm Pumpkin Patch sells pie pumpkins and various-sized large pumpkins, as well as mini and large decorative gourds.
Pumpkins are sold by the pound.
For more information about Kerby Farm Pumpkin Patch, visit kerbypumpkinpatch.com.
Klausmeyer Dairy Farm & Pumpkin Patch – Clearwater
Klausmeyer Dairy Farm & Pumpkin Patch is located at 8135 S. 119th St. W. in Clearwater. Their season starts Sept. 17.
Hours:
- Sunday through Friday – 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.
- Saturday – 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.
Admission:
- $8 on weekdays (age 2 and under free)
- $10 on weekends
Admission includes access to:
- Pig races
- A milking demo
- Jumping pillows
- Petting zoo
- Hay bale maze
- Sorghum maze
- Barrel rides
- Finding fossils
- Campfires and picnic tables
- Hay wagon ride
- Playground and sand pile
- Corn pit
- Treehouse
- Zip lines
- Ax throwing
For an additional price, you can also get access to a 5-acre maze and farm safari rides, a haunted barn and gem mining on weekends, plus more.
Pumpkins are priced by size.
For more information about Klausmeyer Dairy Farm & Pumpkin Patch, visit klausmeyerdairyfarms.com.
Little Munchkins Pumpkin Patch – Alma
Little Munchkins Pumpkin Patch is located at 29583 Low Water N. Road in Alma. Their season starts Sept. 16.
Hours:
- Friday – 1 to 5 p.m.
- Saturday – 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
- Sunday – 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Admission:
- $5 per adult
- $15 per kid (age 2 and under free)
- Group and field trip rates are available on weekdays
Admission includes access to:
- Tube slide
- Giant slide
- Train
- Straw pit
- Zipline
- Corn maze
- Photo ops
- Petting zoo
- Jumping pillow
- Grand treehouse
- Bale run
- Cornhole
- Forest trail
- Launchers
- And more!
For an additional cost, you can also get access to a shooting gallery.
Little Munchkins Pumpkin Patch sells a variety of pumpkins, including jack-o-lanterns and stackables. They also sell gourds of all colors, shapes and sizes.
Pumpkins range from $1 to $50, with the $50 weighing up to 100 lbs!
For more details about Little Munchkins Pumpkin Patch, visit littlemunchkinspumpkinpatch.com.
Long Pumpkin Patch – Great Bend
Long Pumpkin Patch is located at 163 NE 30 Road in Great Bend. Their season starts Sept. 30.
Hours:
- Saturdays – 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
- Sundays – 1 to 5 p.m.
Admission:
- No admission fee
Admission includes access to:
- Gourd launcher
- Corn maze
- Culvert swing
- Corn pit
Long Pumpkin Patch sells pumpkins from big jack-o-lanterns to tiny gourds.
Small pumpkins are $2, and large pumpkins are $.65 per pound, including sales tax.
For more details about Long Pumpkin Patch, visit longpumpkinpatch.com.
Marietta Farm – Andover
Marietta Farm is located at 1600 E. US-54 in Andover. Their season is from Sept. 22 through Oct. 31.
Hours:
- Monday through Thursday – 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
- Friday through Sunday – 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Admission:
- $8 Monday through Thursday
- $6.50 with Military ID Monday through Friday
- $10 Friday through Sunday
- $8 with Military ID Friday through Sunday
- Age 2 and under free with paid admission
Admission includes access to:
- Pumpkin house
- Hay bale bowling
- Teeter totters
- Zipline
- Corn pit
- Playground
- Picture backgrounds
- Inflatable Bouncer
- Tire swings
- Live animals
- Water races
- Wagon rides
- Tricycle races
- Games
- Hay bale barnyard
- Dairy cow
For an additional cost, you can also get access to a cow train, train ride, slingshot, axe throwing, bumper cars, flying giraffe chairs, carousel, corn cannon, cannon, paintball and bungee bouncer.
Marietta Farm sells pumpkins from big to small.
Pumpkins are priced by a paint color on the bottom of them. Blue-painted pumpkins are $4.99, red-painted pumpkins are $9.99, white-painted pumpkins are $14.99 and black-painted pumpkins are $19.99. They are also buy one, get one free.
For more details about Marietta Farm, visit mariettafarm.com.
Meadowlark Farm – Rose Hill
Meadowlark Farm Pick your Own Apple & Peach Orchard Pumpkin Patch is located at 11249 SW 160th St. in Rose Hill. Their season starts Sept. 30.
Hours:
- Wednesday through Sunday – 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Admission:
- $2.50 for anyone 13 and older
Admission includes access to:
- Kids swingset
- Friendly goats
- Hayrack ride to the pumpkin patch on weekends
- Picnic tables
Meadowlark Farm sells jack-o-lantern pumpkins, edible and exotic pumpkins.
Pumpkins are priced at $.80 per lb, with a $4 minimum. Pre-picked pumpkins at the farm store are priced as labeled.
For more details about Meadowlark Farm, visit themeadowlarkfarm.com or their Facebook page, “Meadowlark Farm Pick your Own Apple & Peach Orchard, Pumpkin Patch.”
P and M Pumpkin Ranch, LLC – Moundridge
P and M Pumpkin Ranch is located at 311 16th Ave. in Moundridge. Their season is from Sept. 23 through Nov. 5.
Hours:
- Mondays – Closed
- Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays – 4 to 7 p.m.
- Fridays – 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.
- Saturdays – 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.
- Sundays – 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Admission:
- $15 general admission (age 2 and under free)
- $35 season ticket
- Field trip rates are available
Admission includes access to:
- Buckaroo bouncers
- Barnstormer ride (zipline)
- P&M obstacle course
- Outlaw run (pedal karts)
- Outlaw oinkers pig races
- P&M sports barn (baseball, football, basketball and soccer)
- Outlaw posse run
- Grandpa’s grown (western theme playground)
- Connect4 golf
- Hover ball
- Double barrel chute slide
- Pedal corral
- Mini golf
- Bubble barn
- Tog of war
- Zinnia and sunflower fields
- Wagon rides
- Cookie’s corn crib
- P&M chalk truck
- Outlaw chute slide
- P&M big chair
- Roller bowler
- Cookie’s crazy quackers (duck races)
- Candy cannon
- Photo ops
- And more!
For an additional cost, you can also get access to mini diggers, pumpkin cannon, buckaroo family train, feeding the animals and gemstone mining.
For more details about P and M Pumpkin Ranch, visit pandmpumpkinranch.com.
Patchwork Farms LLC – Newton
Patchwork Farms is located at 372 70th St. in Newton. Their season starts Sept. 30.
Hours:
- Monday through Friday – Closed
- Saturday – 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
- Sunday – 1 to 6 p.m.
Admission:
- N/A
Admission includes access to:
- Barrel trail
- Cornbox
- Slide
Patchwork Farms sells a variety of pumpkins, including stackable pumpkins and colored pumpkins, such as green, orange, yellow and white pumpkins.
For more details about Patchwork Farms, visit their Facebook page.
Powell Pumpkin Patch – Louisburg
Powell Pumpkin Patch is located at 25695 Spring Valley Road in Louisburg. Their season is from Sept. 23 to Oct. 31.
Hours:
- 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Daily
Admission:
- Free
Admission includes access to:
- Hayrides
- Nature trail
- Playground, including tires and a sandbox
For an additional cost, you can also get access to the corn maze.
Powell Pumpkin Patch sells a variety of pumpkins, from small to extra-large. They also sell gourds, squash, corn stalks, straw bales, Indian corn and mums.
Pumpkins are individually priced at $.55 per pound.
For more details about Powell Pumpkin Patch, visit powellpumpkinpatch.com.
Roga Pumpkin Patch – Emporia
Roga Pumpkin Patch is located at 150 Rd 140 in Emporia. Their season is from Oct. 1 to Oct. 29.
Hours:
- Monday through Friday – 4 to 6 p.m.
- Saturdays – 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.
- Sundays 1 to 6 p.m.
Admission:
- N/A
Admission includes access to:
- Hayride
- Maze
- Bale trail
- Haystack
Roga Pumpkin Patch sells a variety of pumpkins, from small to large.
For more details about Roga Pumpkin Patch, visit their Facebook page. “Roga Pumpkin Patch.”
Sunny Side Pumpkin Patch – Assaria
Sunny Side Pumpkin Patch is located at 11500 S Hopkins Rd in Assaria. Their season is from Oct. 1 to Oct. 31.
Hours:
- 11 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. daily
Admission:
- $8 – anyone age 4 and older
- Anyone aged 3 and under gets in for the price of their age
Admission includes access to:
- Flower garden with zinnias, cosmos and marigolds
- Jumping pad
- Sunny Side Slides and play area
- Pedal cart track and large swings
- See and feed chickens, goats and bunnies
- Mini star maze – a smaller version of the full crop maze
- Hanging sliders and rings
- Unlimited hayrack rides around the patch (weekends only, Noon-6)
- Covered wagon campsite area with a real teepee to play in
- Horse tire swings for children to play on
- Teeter totters and playset
- Bean bag throw
- A four-hole pumpkin putt-putt golf course
- Play in the corn cribs with funnels and tubes
- One slingshot gourd per person to shoot at the hay bale targets
- Additional gourds for the giant slingshots are available at 2 for $1
Sunny Side Pumpkin Patch has 30 varieties of pumpkins to choose from, including crystal star, prizewinners, and super herc. They also have 47 varieties of gourds and 77 varieties of winter squash.
For more details about Sunny Side Pumpkin Patch, visit sunnysidepatch.com.
The Great Pumpkin Farm LLC – Mayetta
The Great Pumpkin Farm LLC is located at 14805 190th Rd in Mayetta. Their season starts Sept. 30.
Hours:
- Tuesday through Sunday – 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Admission:
- $6 – Adults
- $11 – Children
- 2 and under free
Admission includes access to:
- Bounce pillow
- Petting zoo
- Corn pit
- Corn maze
- Tube slide
- Photo opportunities
For an additional cost, you can also get access to cannons and paintball target shooting.
The Great Pumpkin Farm LLC sells a variety of pumpkins. They also sell tri-colored mums, corn stalks, ornamental corn, sunflowers and signs.
For more details about The Great Pumpkin Farm LLC, visit their Facebook page, “The Great Pumpkin Farm LLC.”
Walters’ Pumpkin Patch – Burns
Walters’ Pumpkin Patch is located at 10001 US-77 in Burns. Their season starts Sept. 16.
Hours:
- Wednesday through Saturday – 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.
- Sundays – 1 to 7 p.m.
Admission:
- $16.95 – Wednesday through Friday
- $20.95 Saturdays and Sundays
Admission includes access to:
- Corn maze (Daytime only)
- Hayride and access to the pumpkin patch
- Two giant jumping pillows
- O’Play barn and farm animals
- “Kid-Fashioned” fun pumpkin patch play area
- O’Play corral
- Pumpkin perpetrators stockades
- Bag swings
- Mountain boo underground slide
- Hay bales to climb
- Carroll’s corn crib
- Straw piles for jumping
- The “No Left Turn” maze
- Treehouse play area
- Horse walker with swings
- Corn bin
- Pedal boats
- Trike track
- Culvert swing
- New play area
- Pumpkinland game
- Picnic areas and pavilion
For an additional cost, you can also get access to the punkin chunkin’, Walters’ express and barrel train, mining for gems, duck races, mega slide and pumpkin artillery cannon.
Walters’ Pumpkin Patch sells pumpkins in every color, shape and size, including miniature, giant, peach-colored, deep orange and pumpkins with “warty little red things.”
Pumpkins are priced by size and variety.
For more details about Walters’ Pumpkin Patch, visit thewaltersfarm.com.
Did we miss a pumpkin patch? Let us know by emailing connect3news@ks.com.