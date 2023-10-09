WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Don’t miss out on your chance to have fun at one of the following pumpkin patches in Kansas this fall!

Pumpkin patches included in this article are:

Applejack Pumpkin Patch – Augusta Cedar Creek Farm & Pumpkin Patch – Maize Cox Farm – Wichita Mr. Gourdman’s Pumpkin Patch – Derby Hickory Hollow Pumpkin Patch – Spearville KC Pumpkin Patch – Olathe Kerby Farm Pumpkin Patch – Bonner Springs Klausmeyer Dairy Farm & Pumpkin Patch – Clearwater Little Munchkins Pumpkin Patch – Alma Long Pumpkin Patch – Great Bend Marietta Farm – Andover Meadowlark Farm – Rose Hill P and M Pumpkin Ranch, LLC – Moundridge Patchwork Farms LLC – Newton Powell Pumpkin Patch – Louisburg Roga Pumpkin Patch – Emporia Sunny Side Pumpkin Patch – Assaria The Great Pumpkin Farm LLC – Mayetta Walters’ Pumpkin Patch – Burns

Learn more about each pumpkin patch below:

Applejack Pumpkin Patch – Augusta

Applejack Pumpkin Patch is located at 10007 SW Indianola Rd. in Augusta. Their season is from Sept. 30 through Oct. 29.

Hours:

Mondays and Tuesdays – Closed

Wednesdays through Fridays – 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Saturdays – 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Sundays – 12 to 6 p.m.

Admission:

$12 per person (age 2 and under free)

$6 for military and anyone 65+ (ID required)

Group and field trip rates are available

Alongside being able to pick a pumpkin, admission also gets you access to:

Petting Zoo

Corn Maze

Hayrack Ride

Grain Train (free weekdays)

Tricycle Track (age, height, or weight restrictions apply)

Zipline (age, height, or weight restrictions apply)

Slides

Rat Racer

Goat Playground

Hay Fort

Jump Pad Corn Crib Crawl

Calf Roping

Duck Races

Prairie Playgrounds

Wooden Train

Pumpkin Junction Depot

Giant Checkers, Chess & 4-Across

Corn Bin Box

Backhoe Sandbox

Corn Hole

Tire Swings

Fun Cut-Out Photo Signs

Balance Course

Applejack Pumpkin Patch also offers premium activities for an extra fee on weekends. Those activities include:

Artillery Line: Pumpkin Cannon, Slingshots, Corn Blaster and/or “The Gourdinator” Gourd/Apple Gun

Paintball Gallery

Grain Train (fee on weekends)

Adult-Sized Pedal Cars (weekends only but no fee)

Catfish & Goat Food Feeders

Applejack Pumpkin Patch has standard orange pumpkins, as well as white, blue, giant, mini and other specialty pumpkins. They also have gourds, corn stalks, straw bales and other fall decor.

Pumpkins are sold by the pound at market value.

For more information about Applejack Pumpkin Patch, visit applejackpumpkinpatch.com.

Cedar Creek Farm & Pumpkin Patch – Maize

Cedar Creek Farm & Pumpkin Patch is located at 6100 N. 119th St. W. in Maize. Their season begins Sept. 23.

Hours:

Mondays – Closed

Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays – 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays – 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Admission:

$12 per person (age 2 and under free)

Group and field trip rates are available

$25 seasonal pass

Admission also gets you access to:

Barrel train

Corn maze

Petting zoo

Pony rides

For an additional $20, you can also get a ride in a carriage.

Pumpkins are sold at $.65 per pound.

For more information about Cedar Creek Farm & Pumpkin Patch, visit cedarcreekict.com.

Cox Farm – Wichita

Cox Farm is located at 6059 S. Seneca St. in Wichita. They are open year-round, but their fall fun season is from Sept. 30 through Oct. 29.

Fall fun season hours:

Monday through Friday – 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Saturdays – 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Sundays – 1 to 6 p.m.

Admission:

$8 general admission (age 2 and under free)

$15 all-inclusive admission (ages 3-7)

$20 all-inclusive admission (ages 8+)

Group rates are available

General admission includes a hay rack ride to the pumpkin patch as well as access to the corn maze and photo opportunities.

All-inclusive admission includes:

A hay rack ride to the pumpkin patch

Corn maze

Photo opportunities

Straw maze

Opportunity to feed animals – goats, donkeys and mini horses

Inflatables, including: Adrenaline Rush Obstacle Course Hungry – Hungry Hippo Justice League Sponge Bob and Stagecoach Lil’ Buckaroo (Ages 5 and under) Choo Choo Train (ages 12 and under)



For an additional $10 per person, you can play laser tag for 30 minutes.

Cox Farm sells a variety of pumpkins, from giant to many. These include pie pumpkins, jack-o-lantern pumpkins, snowball and white pumpkins, along with a variety of mini pumpkins, which include orange mini, Pokemon (orange/white stripe), and white casperita. Cox Farm also sells a variety of gourd/decorative squash, which includes blaze, Colorado sunrise, fireball, golden Butter bowl, goonies, lunch lady and small mixed gourds. They also sell Indian corn.

Pumpkins are individually priced.

For more information about Cox Farm, visit coxfarm.com.

Mr. Gourdman’s Pumpkin Patch – Derby

Mr. Gourdman’s Pumpkin Patch is located at 3750 S. Dusty Rd. in Derby. Their season is from Sept. 30 through Oct. 29.

Hours:

Saturdays – 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Sundays – 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Admission:

$10 per person (age 3 and under free)

$7 military

Admission includes access to:

Unique playground

Fishing (your tackle)

Canoes, boats and kayaks (if lake is full)

Hay rack ride

Corn maze

Campfire

Little rascal movies

Live music most days – no scheduled times or listings

For an additional cost, you can ride horses.

Mr. Gourdman’s Pumpkin Patch claims to have the largest variety of pumpkins you have ever seen! They also sell fall decorations, gourds, straw, cane bundles and gifts.

Pumpkins are sold by size.

For more information about Mr. Gourdman’s Pumpkin Patch, visit pumpkinpatchwichita.com.

Hickory Hollow Pumpkin Patch – Spearville

Hickory Hollow Pumpkin Patch is located at 12437 Lariat Rd. in Spearville. Their season starts Sept. 16.

Hours:

Saturdays – 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Sundays – 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Admission:

$10 per person (age 2 and under free)

Field trip rates are available

Admission includes:

A walk through a 7-acre crop maze

Two inflatable obstacle course challenges

Pumpkin train

Hayrack rides

Other games and activities

Hickory Hollow Pumpkin Patch offers more than 60 varieties of vine fresh pumpkins.

Pumpkins are competitively priced, depending on size and weight.

For more information about Hickory Hollow Pumpkin Patch, visit hickoryhollowks.com.

KC Pumpkin Patch – Olathe

KC Pumpkin Patch is located at 13875 S. Gardner Road in Olathe. Their season starts Sept. 23.

Hours:

Fridays – 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Saturdays – 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Sundays – 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Admission:

$17.95 online (ages 2 and under free)

$24.95 at the gate

Group rates are available

Admission includes access to over 60 farm fun attractions, including:

Corn cob beach

Giant skeletons

Adult tricycles

Barnyard ball

Bunnyville

Combine slide

Dig it! Sand dig

Mega slide

Farm skee ball

Giant bubbles

Giant Plinko

Human foosball

Human pinball

Ninja course

Photo ops Princess carriage

Pumpkin house

Pumpkin slide

Pumpkin tree

Rock climbing wall

Rodeo roping

Roller slide

Slide mountain

Spider web

Tire pyramid

Kansas tornados

Low ropes

Jumping pillow

Back 40 play place

And more!

KC Pumpkin Patch offers more than 15 different varieties of pumpkins. Prices range from $1 to $10. They also sell gourds for $1, pie pumpkins for $3, medium orange and large pumpkins for $6 and specialty pumpkins for $10.

For more information about KC Pumpkin Patch, visit kcpumpkinpatch.com.

Kerby Farm Pumpkin Patch – Bonner Springs

Kerby Farm Pumpkin Patch is located at 15943 158th St. in Bonner Springs. Their season is from Sept. 30 through Oct. 29.

Hours:

Fridays and Saturdays – 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Sundays – 12 to 6 p.m.

Admission:

$8 general admission (age 2 and under free)

$5 for school kids on weekdays, includes a pie pumpkin

Admission includes access to:

Hayride to pumpkin patch

Corn maze

Kiddie zip line

Large and small slide

Kid’s corral with saw horse cow to practice lassoing

Spook house Farm animals for viewing

Horsey swings

Tractor train ride

Added activities & games in play area

Tons of photo areas

Kerby Farm Pumpkin Patch sells pie pumpkins and various-sized large pumpkins, as well as mini and large decorative gourds.

Pumpkins are sold by the pound.

For more information about Kerby Farm Pumpkin Patch, visit kerbypumpkinpatch.com.

Klausmeyer Dairy Farm & Pumpkin Patch – Clearwater

Klausmeyer Dairy Farm & Pumpkin Patch is located at 8135 S. 119th St. W. in Clearwater. Their season starts Sept. 17.

Hours:

Sunday through Friday – 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Saturday – 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Admission:

$8 on weekdays (age 2 and under free)

$10 on weekends

Admission includes access to:

Pig races

A milking demo

Jumping pillows

Petting zoo

Hay bale maze

Sorghum maze

Barrel rides

Finding fossils Campfires and picnic tables

Hay wagon ride

Playground and sand pile

Corn pit

Treehouse

Zip lines

Ax throwing

For an additional price, you can also get access to a 5-acre maze and farm safari rides, a haunted barn and gem mining on weekends, plus more.

Pumpkins are priced by size.

For more information about Klausmeyer Dairy Farm & Pumpkin Patch, visit klausmeyerdairyfarms.com.

Little Munchkins Pumpkin Patch – Alma

Little Munchkins Pumpkin Patch is located at 29583 Low Water N. Road in Alma. Their season starts Sept. 16.

Hours:

Friday – 1 to 5 p.m.

Saturday – 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Sunday – 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Admission:

$5 per adult

$15 per kid (age 2 and under free)

Group and field trip rates are available on weekdays

Admission includes access to:

Tube slide

Giant slide

Train

Straw pit

Zipline

Corn maze

Photo ops

Petting zoo Jumping pillow

Grand treehouse

Bale run

Cornhole

Forest trail

Launchers

And more!

For an additional cost, you can also get access to a shooting gallery.

Little Munchkins Pumpkin Patch sells a variety of pumpkins, including jack-o-lanterns and stackables. They also sell gourds of all colors, shapes and sizes.

Pumpkins range from $1 to $50, with the $50 weighing up to 100 lbs!

For more details about Little Munchkins Pumpkin Patch, visit littlemunchkinspumpkinpatch.com.

Long Pumpkin Patch – Great Bend

Long Pumpkin Patch is located at 163 NE 30 Road in Great Bend. Their season starts Sept. 30.

Hours:

Saturdays – 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Sundays – 1 to 5 p.m.

Admission:

No admission fee

Admission includes access to:

Gourd launcher

Corn maze

Culvert swing

Corn pit

Long Pumpkin Patch sells pumpkins from big jack-o-lanterns to tiny gourds.

Small pumpkins are $2, and large pumpkins are $.65 per pound, including sales tax.

For more details about Long Pumpkin Patch, visit longpumpkinpatch.com.

Marietta Farm – Andover

Marietta Farm is located at 1600 E. US-54 in Andover. Their season is from Sept. 22 through Oct. 31.

Hours:

Monday through Thursday – 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Friday through Sunday – 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Admission:

$8 Monday through Thursday

$6.50 with Military ID Monday through Friday

$10 Friday through Sunday

$8 with Military ID Friday through Sunday

Age 2 and under free with paid admission

Admission includes access to:

Pumpkin house

Hay bale bowling

Teeter totters

Zipline

Corn pit

Playground

Picture backgrounds

Inflatable Bouncer Tire swings

Live animals

Water races

Wagon rides

Tricycle races

Games

Hay bale barnyard

Dairy cow

For an additional cost, you can also get access to a cow train, train ride, slingshot, axe throwing, bumper cars, flying giraffe chairs, carousel, corn cannon, cannon, paintball and bungee bouncer.

Marietta Farm sells pumpkins from big to small.

Pumpkins are priced by a paint color on the bottom of them. Blue-painted pumpkins are $4.99, red-painted pumpkins are $9.99, white-painted pumpkins are $14.99 and black-painted pumpkins are $19.99. They are also buy one, get one free.

For more details about Marietta Farm, visit mariettafarm.com.

Meadowlark Farm – Rose Hill

Meadowlark Farm Pick your Own Apple & Peach Orchard Pumpkin Patch is located at 11249 SW 160th St. in Rose Hill. Their season starts Sept. 30.

Hours:

Wednesday through Sunday – 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Admission:

$2.50 for anyone 13 and older

Admission includes access to:

Kids swingset

Friendly goats

Hayrack ride to the pumpkin patch on weekends

Picnic tables

Meadowlark Farm sells jack-o-lantern pumpkins, edible and exotic pumpkins.

Pumpkins are priced at $.80 per lb, with a $4 minimum. Pre-picked pumpkins at the farm store are priced as labeled.

For more details about Meadowlark Farm, visit themeadowlarkfarm.com or their Facebook page, “Meadowlark Farm Pick your Own Apple & Peach Orchard, Pumpkin Patch.”

P and M Pumpkin Ranch, LLC – Moundridge

P and M Pumpkin Ranch is located at 311 16th Ave. in Moundridge. Their season is from Sept. 23 through Nov. 5.

Hours:

Mondays – Closed

Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays – 4 to 7 p.m.

Fridays – 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Saturdays – 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Sundays – 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Admission:

$15 general admission (age 2 and under free)

$35 season ticket

Field trip rates are available

Admission includes access to:

Buckaroo bouncers

Barnstormer ride (zipline)

P&M obstacle course

Outlaw run (pedal karts)

Outlaw oinkers pig races

P&M sports barn (baseball, football, basketball and soccer)

Outlaw posse run

Grandpa’s grown (western theme playground)

Connect4 golf

Hover ball

Double barrel chute slide

Pedal corral Mini golf

Bubble barn

Tog of war

Zinnia and sunflower fields

Wagon rides

Cookie’s corn crib

P&M chalk truck

Outlaw chute slide

P&M big chair

Roller bowler

Cookie’s crazy quackers (duck races)

Candy cannon

Photo ops

And more!

For an additional cost, you can also get access to mini diggers, pumpkin cannon, buckaroo family train, feeding the animals and gemstone mining.

For more details about P and M Pumpkin Ranch, visit pandmpumpkinranch.com.

Patchwork Farms LLC – Newton

Patchwork Farms is located at 372 70th St. in Newton. Their season starts Sept. 30.

Hours:

Monday through Friday – Closed

Saturday – 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Sunday – 1 to 6 p.m.

Admission:

N/A

Admission includes access to:

Barrel trail

Cornbox

Slide

Patchwork Farms sells a variety of pumpkins, including stackable pumpkins and colored pumpkins, such as green, orange, yellow and white pumpkins.

For more details about Patchwork Farms, visit their Facebook page.

Powell Pumpkin Patch – Louisburg

Powell Pumpkin Patch is located at 25695 Spring Valley Road in Louisburg. Their season is from Sept. 23 to Oct. 31.

Hours:

9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Daily

Admission:

Free

Admission includes access to:

Hayrides

Nature trail

Playground, including tires and a sandbox

For an additional cost, you can also get access to the corn maze.

Powell Pumpkin Patch sells a variety of pumpkins, from small to extra-large. They also sell gourds, squash, corn stalks, straw bales, Indian corn and mums.

Pumpkins are individually priced at $.55 per pound.

For more details about Powell Pumpkin Patch, visit powellpumpkinpatch.com.

Roga Pumpkin Patch – Emporia

Roga Pumpkin Patch is located at 150 Rd 140 in Emporia. Their season is from Oct. 1 to Oct. 29.

Hours:

Monday through Friday – 4 to 6 p.m.

Saturdays – 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Sundays 1 to 6 p.m.

Admission:

N/A

Admission includes access to:

Hayride

Maze

Bale trail

Haystack

Roga Pumpkin Patch sells a variety of pumpkins, from small to large.

For more details about Roga Pumpkin Patch, visit their Facebook page. “Roga Pumpkin Patch.”

Sunny Side Pumpkin Patch – Assaria

Sunny Side Pumpkin Patch is located at 11500 S Hopkins Rd in Assaria. Their season is from Oct. 1 to Oct. 31.

Hours:

11 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. daily

Admission:

$8 – anyone age 4 and older

Anyone aged 3 and under gets in for the price of their age

Admission includes access to:

Flower garden with zinnias, cosmos and marigolds

Jumping pad

Sunny Side Slides and play area

Pedal cart track and large swings

See and feed chickens, goats and bunnies

Mini star maze – a smaller version of the full crop maze

Hanging sliders and rings

Unlimited hayrack rides around the patch (weekends only, Noon-6) Covered wagon campsite area with a real teepee to play in

Horse tire swings for children to play on

Teeter totters and playset

Bean bag throw

A four-hole pumpkin putt-putt golf course

Play in the corn cribs with funnels and tubes

One slingshot gourd per person to shoot at the hay bale targets

Additional gourds for the giant slingshots are available at 2 for $1

Sunny Side Pumpkin Patch has 30 varieties of pumpkins to choose from, including crystal star, prizewinners, and super herc. They also have 47 varieties of gourds and 77 varieties of winter squash.

For more details about Sunny Side Pumpkin Patch, visit sunnysidepatch.com.

The Great Pumpkin Farm LLC – Mayetta

The Great Pumpkin Farm LLC is located at 14805 190th Rd in Mayetta. Their season starts Sept. 30.

Hours:

Tuesday through Sunday – 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Admission:

$6 – Adults

$11 – Children

2 and under free

Admission includes access to:

Bounce pillow

Petting zoo

Corn pit

Corn maze

Tube slide

Photo opportunities

For an additional cost, you can also get access to cannons and paintball target shooting.

The Great Pumpkin Farm LLC sells a variety of pumpkins. They also sell tri-colored mums, corn stalks, ornamental corn, sunflowers and signs.

For more details about The Great Pumpkin Farm LLC, visit their Facebook page, “The Great Pumpkin Farm LLC.”

Walters’ Pumpkin Patch – Burns

Walters’ Pumpkin Patch is located at 10001 US-77 in Burns. Their season starts Sept. 16.

Hours:

Wednesday through Saturday – 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Sundays – 1 to 7 p.m.

Admission:

$16.95 – Wednesday through Friday

$20.95 Saturdays and Sundays

Admission includes access to:

Corn maze (Daytime only)

Hayride and access to the pumpkin patch

Two giant jumping pillows

O’Play barn and farm animals

“Kid-Fashioned” fun pumpkin patch play area

O’Play corral

Pumpkin perpetrators stockades

Bag swings

Mountain boo underground slide

Hay bales to climb Carroll’s corn crib

Straw piles for jumping

The “No Left Turn” maze

Treehouse play area

Horse walker with swings

Corn bin

Pedal boats

Trike track

Culvert swing

New play area

Pumpkinland game

Picnic areas and pavilion

For an additional cost, you can also get access to the punkin chunkin’, Walters’ express and barrel train, mining for gems, duck races, mega slide and pumpkin artillery cannon.

Walters’ Pumpkin Patch sells pumpkins in every color, shape and size, including miniature, giant, peach-colored, deep orange and pumpkins with “warty little red things.”

Pumpkins are priced by size and variety.

For more details about Walters’ Pumpkin Patch, visit thewaltersfarm.com.

Did we miss a pumpkin patch? Let us know by emailing connect3news@ks.com.